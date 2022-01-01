Skip to main content

Super Resolution API

To increase your images resolution and quality, the super resolution API is available at https://clipdrop-api.co/super-resolution/v1.
The request must be an http POST and its body must be a multipart/form-data that has one image file and a scale:

  • image_file is the original image to process.
    • The original image should be a PNG or a JPEG file, with a maximum resolution of 4 megapixels and a max file size of 20 Mb.
  • upscale is the desired upscale factor of the result image, valid values are 2 or 4.

In case of success:

  • the response body will contain the super resolution image in png format if the original image has an alpha layer, as a jpeg if it does not have an alpha layer.
  • response mime type will be image/[png/jpeg].
  • the response headers will include a x-remaining-credits property to tell you how many credits you have left.

In case of an error:

  • the response mime-type is application/json, the error type is indicated by the response status code and details are in the json body, ie
{ "error": "No api key provided" }

Authentication

Requests are authenticated with an API key. If you do not have one, you can get one here.

If your key has leaked, you can revoke it and request a new one in your account page.

Credits

1 successful super resolution API call = 2 credits.

Once logged in, you can claim 100 free ClipDrop APIs credits that you can use for development and debugging purposes.
Once the 100 images have been consumed, further calls will be rejected.

If you need more credits, you can purchase packs of 500 to 50 000 credits.

Quota / Rate limiting

By default, each API key has a limit of 60 requests per minute for the super resolution API. Please let us know if you'd like higher values.

Examples

curl -X POST https://clipdrop-api.co/super-resolution/v1 \
     -H 'x-api-key: YOUR_API_KEY' \
     -F image_file=@car.jpg \
     -F upscale=2 \
     -o result.jpg

Responses

The result image, e.g. 
Example result of an upscaled image

Examples of input and outputs

Input

Example of a low resolution image

Output

Example of an upscaled image

Support

Any question ? Contact us at contact@clipdrop.co or join the Slack community.