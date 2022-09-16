Skip to main content
2 posts tagged with "initml"

· 3 min read
Léa Genoud

Here a review of ClipDrop Relight.

Do you want to offer more colorful images to your clients and let your creativity run free without getting caught up in technical constraints? No need to invest in expensive and cumbersome equipment if you are a beginner in photography and do not necessarily have a large studio. No training to pay either. Relight is a very easy-to-use application, I promise! Another advantage is that you don't have to keep your client waiting for an hour to set up and try to find the best color (especially if she's pregnant, like most of my clients!) I will show you the picture I used, then what it looks like when you add a colored light. You can change the color and intensity of the light as well.

Image OriginaleCouleur rougeCouleur Violette

· 2 min read
Igor Eschalier

What is an image upscaler

Perfect Image UpScaler is an image enhancement software that transforms in one click an SD image into an HD image. It can also reduce the image compression effect, get a clear blur effect, remove noise on pictures ... In a few words bigger image without a pixelated effect

Image-upscaler by ClipDrop

Say goodbye to pixelated pictures. Our image upscaler allow you to upscale image in one click.