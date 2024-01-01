Generative Fill
Replace, remove & fix any element from your pictures
こんな作品が一瞬で、簡単に！
Highlight your products and their benefits with realistic or magical post-production enhancements. Our AI tool seamlessly integrates with your product photos, elevating the visual appeal and capturing the imagination of your audience.
色々なAIがアシスト
Swap
画像の中の人物を入れ替える
Stable Diffusion XL Turbo
リアルタイムテキスト画像生成
Replace background
AIで何でもどこへでもテレポートできます
Remove background
写真から主要な被写体を驚くほど正確に抽出できます。まるで魔法のようです。
Cleanup
写真からオブジェクト、人、テキスト、欠陥を自動的に除去できます。
Uncrop
写真を任意の画像形式にアンクロップ
Image upscaler
画像を数秒で2倍または4倍にアップスケールできます。ノイズを除去し、美しいディテールを復元することもできます。
Stable Doodle
落書きを数秒で実際の画像に変換できます
Reimagine XL
Stable Diffusionで、画像の複数のバリエーションが作成できます