Image upscaling
Synchronous image upscaling
The synchronous image upscaling endpoint allows you to enhance and upscale your images with a simple http request.
Request and response
The request to be made is https POST to
https://clipdrop-api.co/image-upscaling/v1/upscale and its body must be a
multipart/form-data with the following fields:
- a required
image_fileis the original image to process.
- The original image should be a PNG, JPEG or WebP file, with a maximum resolution of 16 megapixels and a max file size of 30 Mb.
- a required
target_widthtext field which is the desired width in pixels, a valid value is an integer between 1 & 4096.
- a required
target_heighttext field which is the desired height in pixels, a valid value is an integer between 1 & 4096.
In case of success:
- the response body will contain the upscaled image in webp format if the original image contains transparency, as a jpeg if it does not.
- response mime type will be image/[webp/jpeg].
- the response headers will include a
x-remaining-creditsproperty to tell you how many credits you have left.
In case of an error:
- the response mime-type is
application/json, the error type is indicated by the response status code and details are in the json body, ie
{ "error": "No api key provided" }
Authentication
Requests are authenticated with an API key. If you do not have one, you can get one here.
If your key has leaked, you can revoke it and request a new one in your account page.
Credits
0.2 credit per output megapixel is consumed. e.g. for a 512x512 image: upscale x2 will produce a ~1Mp image and will consume 0.2 credits upscale x4 will produce a ~4Mp image and will consume 0.8 credits.
Once logged in, you can claim 100 free ClipDrop APIs credits that you can use for development and debugging purposes. Once the 100 images have been consumed, further calls will be rejected.
If you need more credits, you can purchase more credits via the following link.
Quota / Rate limiting
By default, each API key has a limit of 60 requests per minute. Please let us know if you'd like higher values.
Examples
- CURL
- JavaScript
- Python
- Swift
- Kotlin
curl -X POST https://clipdrop-api.co/image-upscaling/v1/upscale \
-H 'x-api-key: YOUR_API_KEY' \
-F image_file=@car.jpg \
-F target_width=2048 \
-F target_height=2048 \
-o result.jpg
const form = new FormData()
form.append('image_file', photo)
form.append('target_width', 2048)
form.append('target_height', 2048)
fetch('https://clipdrop-api.co/image-upscaling/v1/upscale', {
method: 'POST',
headers: {
'x-api-key': YOUR_API_KEY,
},
body: form,
})
.then(response => response.arrayBuffer())
.then(buffer => {
// buffer here is a binary representation of the returned image
})
import requests
r = requests.post('https://clipdrop-api.co/image-upscaling/v1/upscale',
files = {
'image_file': ('car.jpg', image_file_object, 'image/jpeg'),
},
data = { 'target_width': 2048, 'target_height': 2048 },
headers = { 'x-api-key': 'YOUR_API_KEY'}
)
if (r.ok):
# r.content contains the bytes of the returned image
else:
r.raise_for_status()
import Alamofire;
let imageData = try Data(contentsOf: inputPath)
let headers: HTTPHeaders = [
"x-api-key": "YOUR_API_KEY"
]
AF.upload(
multipartFormData: { multipartFormData in
multipartFormData.append(
imageData,
withName: "image_file",
fileName: "car.jpg",
mimeType: "image/jpeg"
)
multipartFormData.append(
2048,
withName: "target_width"
)
multipartFormData.append(
2048,
withName: "target_height"
)
},
to: "https://clipdrop-api.co/image-upscaling/v1/upscale",
headers: headers
)
.responseData(queue: .global()) { response in
switch response.result {
case .success: do {
// response.data here is an in memory byte buffer of the returned image
}
case let .failure(error): print(error)
}
// this example uses the OkHttp library
// https://square.github.io/okhttp/
val client = OkHttpClient()
val requestBody =
MultipartBody.Builder()
.setType(MultipartBody.FORM)
.addFormDataPart(
"image_file",
"car.jpg",
File("docs/images/car.jpg").asRequestBody("image/jpeg".toMediaType())
)
.addFormDataPart("target_width", 2048)
.addFormDataPart("target_height", 2048)
.build()
val request =
Request.Builder()
.header("x-api-key", "YOUR_API_KEY")
.url("https://clipdrop-api.co/image-upscaling/v1/upscale")
.post(requestBody)
.build()
client.newCall(request).execute().use { response ->
if (!response.isSuccessful) throw IOException("Unexpected code $response")
// response.body().bytes() here is a byte array of the returned image
}
Responses
- 200
- 400
- 401
- 402
- 403
- 429
- 500
The result image, e.g.
Request is malformed or incomplete, non exhaustive causes can be:
- Missing image_file in request
- Input image format is not valid
- Image resolution is too big
Missing api key.
Your account has no remaining credits, you can buy more in your account page.
Invalid or revocated api key.
Too many requests, blocked by the rate limiter.
You should space out your requests in time or contact us to increase your quota.
This may be a bug on our side.
Please contact us at contact@clipdrop.co so that we can investigate.
Asynchronous image upscaling
If you want to upscale large images with more flexibility and a maximum output size of 16k by 16k pixels, you can use our asynchronous image upscaling API.
Registering your image upscaling request
To register your request, an HTTP
POST request needs to be made at
https://clipdrop-api.co/image-upscaling/v1/async-upscale.
The body of the request must be a
multipart/form-data with the following fields:
- a required
image_fileis the original image to process.
- The original image should be a PNG or a JPEG file, with maximum dimensions of 8k pixels and a max file size of 30 Mb.
- a required
target_widthis the width in pixels of the upscaled result. Must be between 1 & 16384.
- a required
target_heightis the height in pixels of the upscaled result. Must be between 1 & 16384.
- a required
strategyis the upscaling strategy that should be used. Possible values are smooth & detailed. You can try them on clipdrop.co/image-upscaler.
In case of success:
- the response body will be a json with the task id that can be used in the other endpoints {"taskId": "the task id"}.
- the response headers will include a
x-remaining-creditsproperty to tell you how many credits you have left.
In case of an error:
- the response mime-type is
application/json, the error type is indicated by the response status code and details are in the json body, ie
{ "error": "No api key provided" }
Checking on the status of your task
To follow the progression of your task, you can poll the following url
https://clipdrop-api.co/async-tasks/v1/task-status/<taskId>, replacing taskId with the value received in the previous endpoint.
The request should be an http
GET with an empty body.
The responses will always have JSON bodies.
- Task is queued
- Task is completed
- Task has failed
{
status: queued,
position: position in the queue,
eta: epoch in milliseconds of the eta (estimates are still a WIP, so should be used with caution)
}
{
status: completed,
}
{
status: failed,
}
The recommended client behavior is to poll this endpoint every 5 seconds or so, and move on to the next step when the status has changed to completed.
Getting the upscaled image
Once the status of your task has switched to completed, you can generate a signed url of your image that will be valid for one hour.
To do so, you can send an http GET request to
https://clipdrop-api.co/async-tasks/v1/result/<taskId>, replacing the placeholder with your task id.
The response will have the following JSON body {'downloadUrl': 'the url to download your image, valid one hour'}.
Authentication
Requests are authenticated with an API key which should be passed as a
x-api-key header.
If you do not have one, you can get one here.
If your key has leaked, you can revoke it and request a new one in your account page.
Pricing & credits
Pricing is per output MegaPixel, smooth strategy is 0.2 credit / MP and detailed strategy is 2 credit / MP. e.g. with the smooth strategy:
- upscaling to 1k by 1k pixel will produce a ~1Mp image and will consume 0.2 credits
- upscaling to 2k by 2k will produce a ~4Mp image and will consume 0.8 credits.
Once logged in, you can claim 100 free ClipDrop APIs credits that you can use for development and debugging purposes. Once the 100 images have been consumed, further calls will be rejected.
If you need more credits, you can purchase more credits via the following link.
Quota / Rate limiting
By default, each API key has a limit of 60 requests per minute. Please let us know if you'd like higher values.
Support
Any question ? Contact us at contact@clipdrop.co or join the Slack community.