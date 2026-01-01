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Remove Text

Clipdrop is part of Jasper now. For more up to date image models and credits please contact Jasper's team. Contact JasperJasper API

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To remove the text that appears on your pictures, you can use the API available at https://clipdrop-api.co/remove-text/v1 .

The request must be an http POST and its body must be a multipart/form-data with an image file:

image_file is the original image to process. The original image should be a JPG or a PNG, with a maximum resolution of 16 megapixels and a max file size of 30 Mb.

is the original image to process.

In case of success:

the response mime-type is image/png and the response image is a PNG image with the same dimensions as the image_file .

and the response image is a PNG image with the same dimensions as the . the response headers will include a x-remaining-credits property to tell you how many credits you have left and a x-credits-consumed property to tell you how many credits were consumed by your request.

In case of an error:

the response mime-type is application/json , error type is indicated by the response status code and details are in the json body, ie

{ "error" : "No api key provided" }



Requests are authenticated with an API key. If you need one, please contact us at contact@clipdrop.co.

If your key has leaked, you can revoke it and request a new one in your account page.

1 successful API call = 1 credit.

Once logged in, you can claim 100 free Clipdrop APIs credits that you can use for development and debugging purposes. Once the 100 images have been consumed, further calls will be rejected.

By default, each API key has a limit of 60 requests per minute for the Remove Text API. Please let us know if you'd like higher values.

CURL

JavaScript

Python

Swift

Kotlin curl -X POST https://clipdrop-api.co/remove-text/v1 \

-H 'x-api-key: YOUR_API_KEY' \

-F 'image_file=@image.jpg' \

-o result.png

const form = new FormData ( )

form . append ( 'image_file' , photo )



fetch ( 'https://clipdrop-api.co/remove-text/v1' , {

method : 'POST' ,

headers : {

'x-api-key' : YOUR_API_KEY ,

} ,

body : form ,

} )

. then ( response => response . arrayBuffer ( ) )

. then ( buffer => {



} )

import requests



r = requests . post ( 'https://clipdrop-api.co/remove-text/v1' ,

files = {

'image_file' : ( 'image.jpg' , image_file_object , 'image/jpeg' )

} ,

headers = { 'x-api-key' : 'YOUR_API_KEY' }

)

if ( r . ok ) :



else :

r . raise_for_status ( )

import Alamofire ;



let imageData = try Data ( contentsOf : inputPath )



let headers : HTTPHeaders = [

"x-api-key" : "YOUR_API_KEY"

]



AF . upload (

multipartFormData : { multipartFormData in

multipartFormData . append (

imageData ,

withName : "image_file" ,

fileName : "image.jpg" ,

mimeType : "image/jpeg"

)

} ,

to : "https://clipdrop-api.co/remove-text/v1" ,

headers : headers

)

. responseData ( queue : . global ( ) ) { response in

switch response . result {

case . success : do {



}

case let . failure ( error ) : print ( error )

}





val client = OkHttpClient ( )



val requestBody =

MultipartBody . Builder ( )

. setType ( MultipartBody . FORM )

. addFormDataPart (

"image_file" ,

"image.jpg" ,

File ( "docs/images/image.jpg" ) . asRequestBody ( "image/jpeg" . toMediaType ( ) )

)

. build ( )



val request =

Request . Builder ( )

. header ( "x-api-key" , "YOUR_API_KEY" )

. url ( "https://clipdrop-api.co/remove-text/v1" )

. post ( requestBody )

. build ( )



client . newCall ( request ) . execute ( ) . use { response ->

if ( ! response . isSuccessful ) throw IOException ( "Unexpected code $ response " )



}



200

400

401

402

403

429

500 The result image, e.g.

Request is malformed or incomplete, non exhaustive causes can be:

- Missing image_file in request

- Input image format is not valid

- Image resolution is too big

Missing api key.

Your account has no remaining credits, you can buy more in your account page.

Invalid or revocated api key.

Too many requests, blocked by the rate limiter.

You should space out your requests in time or contact us to increase your quota.

This may be a bug on our side.

Please contact us at contact@clipdrop.co so that we can investigate.



image_file

result

Any question ? Contact us.