Remove Text API

To remove the text that appears on your pictures, you can use the API available at https://clipdrop-api.co/remove-text/v1.

The request must be an http POST and its body must be a multipart/form-data with an image file:

  • image_file is the original image to process.
    • The original image should be a JPG or a PNG, with a maximum resolution of 16 megapixels and a max file size of 30 Mb.

In case of success:

  • the response mime-type is image/png and the response image is a PNG image with the same dimensions as the image_file.
  • the response headers will include a x-remaining-credits property to tell you how many credits you have left.

In case of an error:

  • the response mime-type is application/json, error type is indicated by the response status code and details are in the json body, ie
{ "error": "No api key provided" }

Authentication

Requests are authenticated with an API key. If you need one, please contact us at contact@clipdrop.co.

If your key has leaked, you can revoke it and request a new one in your account page.

Credits

1 successful API call = 2 credits.

Once logged in, you can claim 100 free ClipDrop APIs credits that you can use for development and debugging purposes. Once the 100 images have been consumed, further calls will be rejected.

If you need more credits, you can purchase packs of 500 to 50 000 credits.

Quota / Rate limiting

By default, each API key has a limit of 60 requests per minute for the Remove Text API. Please let us know if you'd like higher values.

Examples

curl -X POST https://clipdrop-api.co/remove-text/v1 \
     -H 'x-api-key: YOUR_API_KEY' \
     -F 'image_file=@image.jpg' \
     -o result.png

Responses

The result image, e.g. 
Example result showing a billboard where the text has been removed

Examples of input and outputs

image_file

photo.jpg

result

photo_remove-text.jpg

Support

Any question ? Contact us at contact@clipdrop.co or join the Slack community.