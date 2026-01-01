Text to image
Text to Image API
To generate a picture from text, the text to image API is available at
https://clipdrop-api.co/text-to-image/v1.
The request must be an https
POST and its body must be a
multipart/form-data with the following fields:
- a required
prompttext field describing the desired image, with a max length of a 1000 characters.
In case of success:
the response mime-type will be
image/pngand the response body will be an image with dimensions of 1024x1024 pixels.
the response headers will include a
x-remaining-creditsproperty to tell you how many credits you have left and a
x-credits-consumedproperty to tell you how many credits were consumed by your request.
In case of an error:
- the response mime-type is
application/json, error type is indicated by the response status code and details are in the json body, ie
{ "error": "No api key provided" }
Authentication
Requests are authenticated with an API key. If you need one, please contact us at contact@clipdrop.co.
If your key has leaked, you can revoke it and request a new one in your account page.
Formats
This API always returns a PNG image.
Credits
1 successful text to image API call = 1 credit.
Once logged in, you can claim 100 free Clipdrop APIs credits that you can use for development and debugging purposes. Once the 100 images have been consumed, further calls will be rejected.Contact Jasper.ai for more credits
Quota / Rate limiting
By default, each API key has a limit of 60 requests per minute for the text to image API. Please let us know if you'd like higher values.
Examples
- CURL
- JavaScript
- Python
- Swift
- Kotlin
curl -X POST https://clipdrop-api.co/text-to-image/v1 \
-H 'x-api-key: YOUR_API_KEY' \
-F 'prompt=shot of vaporwave fashion dog in miami'
-o result.png
const form = new FormData()
form.append('prompt', 'shot of vaporwave fashion dog in miami')
fetch('https://clipdrop-api.co/text-to-image/v1', {
method: 'POST',
headers: {
'x-api-key': YOUR_API_KEY,
},
body: form,
})
.then(response => response.arrayBuffer())
.then(buffer => {
// buffer here is a binary representation of the returned image
})
import requests
r = requests.post('https://clipdrop-api.co/text-to-image/v1',
files = {
'prompt': (None, 'shot of vaporwave fashion dog in miami', 'text/plain')
},
headers = { 'x-api-key': YOUR_API_KEY}
)
if (r.ok):
# r.content contains the bytes of the returned image
else:
r.raise_for_status()
import Alamofire;
let imageData = try Data(contentsOf: inputPath)
let headers: HTTPHeaders = [
"x-api-key": "YOUR_API_KEY"
]
AF.upload(
multipartFormData: { multipartFormData in
multipartFormData.append(
"shot of vaporwave fashion dog in miami",
withName: "prompt"
)
},
to: "https://clipdrop-api.co/text-to-image/v1",
headers: headers
)
.responseData(queue: .global()) { response in
switch response.result {
case .success: do {
// response.data here is an in memory byte buffer of the returned image
}
case let .failure(error): print(error)
}
// this example uses the OkHttp library
// https://square.github.io/okhttp/
val client = OkHttpClient()
val requestBody =
MultipartBody.Builder()
.setType(MultipartBody.FORM)
.addFormDataPart("prompt", "shot of vaporwave fashion dog in miami")
.build()
val request =
Request.Builder()
.header("x-api-key", "YOUR_API_KEY")
.url("https://clipdrop-api.co/text-to-image/v1")
.post(requestBody)
.build()
client.newCall(request).execute().use { response ->
if (!response.isSuccessful) throw IOException("Unexpected code $response")
// response.body().bytes() here is a byte array of the returned image
}
Responses
- 200
- 400
- 401
- 402
- 403
- 406
- 429
- 500
The generated image, e.g.
Request is malformed or incomplete, non exhaustive causes can be:
- Missing image_file in request
- Input image format is not valid
- Image resolution is too big
Missing api key.
Your account has no remaining credits, you can buy more in your account page.
Invalid or revocated api key.
Accept header not acceptable.
Too many requests, blocked by the rate limiter.
You should space out your requests in time or contact us to increase your quota.
This may be a bug on our side.
Please contact us at contact@clipdrop.co so that we can investigate.
Support
Any question ? Contact us.