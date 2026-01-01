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Text to image

Clipdrop is part of Jasper now. For more up to date image models and credits please contact Jasper's team.

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Text to Image API

To generate a picture from text, the text to image API is available at https://clipdrop-api.co/text-to-image/v1.

The request must be an https POST and its body must be a multipart/form-data with the following fields:

  • a required prompt text field describing the desired image, with a max length of a 1000 characters.

In case of success:

  • the response mime-type will be image/png and the response body will be an image with dimensions of 1024x1024 pixels.

  • the response headers will include a x-remaining-credits property to tell you how many credits you have left and a x-credits-consumed property to tell you how many credits were consumed by your request.

In case of an error:

  • the response mime-type is application/json, error type is indicated by the response status code and details are in the json body, ie
{ "error": "No api key provided" }

Authentication

Requests are authenticated with an API key. If you need one, please contact us at contact@clipdrop.co.

If your key has leaked, you can revoke it and request a new one in your account page.

Formats

This API always returns a PNG image.

Credits

1 successful text to image API call = 1 credit.

Once logged in, you can claim 100 free Clipdrop APIs credits that you can use for development and debugging purposes. Once the 100 images have been consumed, further calls will be rejected.

Contact Jasper.ai for more credits

Quota / Rate limiting

By default, each API key has a limit of 60 requests per minute for the text to image API. Please let us know if you'd like higher values.

Examples

curl -X POST https://clipdrop-api.co/text-to-image/v1 \
     -H 'x-api-key: YOUR_API_KEY' \
     -F 'prompt=shot of vaporwave fashion dog in miami'
     -o result.png

Responses

The generated image, e.g. 
Generated image

Support

Any question ? Contact us.