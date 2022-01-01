On this page

Text to image

Sorry, your browser doesn't support embedded videos.

To generate a picture from text, the text to image API is available at https://clipdrop-api.co/text-to-image/v1 .

The request must be an https POST and its body must be a multipart/form-data with the following fields:

a required prompt text field describing the desired image, with a max length of a 1000 characters.

In case of success:

the response mime-type will be either image/png , image/webp or image/jpeg (see Formats section), and the response body will be an image in the corresponding format, with dimensions of 512x512 pixels.

the response headers will include a x-remaining-credits property to tell you how many credits you have left.

In case of an error:

the response mime-type is application/json , error type is indicated by the response status code and details are in the json body, ie

{ "error" : "No api key provided" }



Requests are authenticated with an API key. If you need one, please contact us at contact@clipdrop.co.

If your key has leaked, you can revoke it and request a new one in your account page.

Our API follows the accept header convention. For example, if you want a webp output rather than a JPEG (default), you can add a accept: image/webp header to your request and you will receive a response with content-type: image/webp and a webp binary image.

As of today, the API supports image/png , image/webp and image/jpg formats.

1 successful text to image API call = 2 credit.

Once logged in, you can claim 100 free ClipDrop APIs credits that you can use for development and debugging purposes.

Once the 100 images have been consumed, further calls will be rejected.

If you need more credits, you can purchase packs of 500 to 50 000 credits.

Purchase more Credits

By default, each API key has a limit of 60 requests per minute for the text to image API. Please let us know if you'd like higher values.

CURL

JavaScript

Python

Swift

Kotlin curl -X POST https://clipdrop-api.co/text-to-image/v1 \

-H 'x-api-key: YOUR_API_KEY' \

-F 'prompt=photograph of a cat surfing'

-o result.png

const form = new FormData ( )

form . append ( 'prompt' , 'photograph of a cat surfing' )



fetch ( 'https://clipdrop-api.co/text-to-image/v1' , {

method : 'POST' ,

headers : {

'x-api-key' : YOUR_API_KEY ,

} ,

body : form ,

} )

. then ( response => response . arrayBuffer ( ) )

. then ( buffer => {



} )

import requests



r = requests . post ( 'https://clipdrop-api.co/text-to-image/v1' ,

files = { } ,

data = { 'prompt' : 'photograph of a cat surfing' } ,

headers = { 'x-api-key' : 'YOUR_API_KEY' }

)

if ( r . ok ) :



else :

r . raise_for_status ( )

import Alamofire ;



let imageData = try Data ( contentsOf : inputPath )



let headers : HTTPHeaders = [

"x-api-key" : "YOUR_API_KEY"

]



AF . upload (

multipartFormData : { multipartFormData in

multipartFormData . append (

"photograph of a cat surfing" ,

withName : "prompt"

)

} ,

to : "https://clipdrop-api.co/text-to-image/v1" ,

headers : headers

)

. responseData ( queue : . global ( ) ) { response in

switch response . result {

case . success : do {



}

case let . failure ( error ) : print ( error )

}





val client = OkHttpClient ( )



val requestBody =

MultipartBody . Builder ( )

. setType ( MultipartBody . FORM )

. addFormDataPart ( "prompt" , "photograph of a cat surfing" )

. build ( )



val request =

Request . Builder ( )

. header ( "x-api-key" , "YOUR_API_KEY" )

. url ( "https://clipdrop-api.co/text-to-image/v1" )

. post ( requestBody )

. build ( )



client . newCall ( request ) . execute ( ) . use { response ->

if ( ! response . isSuccessful ) throw IOException ( "Unexpected code $ response " )



}



200

400

401

402

403

406

429

500 The result image, e.g.

Request is malformed or incomplete, non exhaustive causes can be:

- Missing image_file in request

- Input image format is not valid

- Image resolution is too big

Missing api key.

Your account has no remaining credits, you can buy more in your account page.

Invalid or revocated api key.

Accept header not acceptable.

Too many requests, blocked by the rate limiter.

You should space out your requests in time or contact us to increase your quota.

This may be a bug on our side.

Please contact us at contact@clipdrop.co so that we can investigate.



prompt : Photograph of a cat surfing

result

Any question ? Contact us at contact@clipdrop.co or join the Slack community.