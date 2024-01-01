On this page

Product photography

To transform your images, our API is available at https://clipdrop-api.co/product-photography/v1 . The API transforms any picture of your object into a professional product picture complete with a shadow as if it was taken in a studio:

the object will be centered in the output image

all objects will have the same dimensions (respecting object aspect ratio)

it will have a studio like shadow

you can choose the background color that suits your need

info This feature is in beta, we are actively working on it to reduce latencies & further improve quality.

The request must be an http POST and its body must be a multipart/form-data with the following fields:

a required image_file is the original image to process. The original image should be a PNG, JPEG or WEBP file, with a maximum resolution of 5 megapixels and a max file size of 20 Mb.

is the original image to process. an optional background_color_choice text field with a 6 character hex code value of the color of your choice. Defaults to #ffffff (white). If you are unfamiliar with hexcodes or want to find the one that matches the color you want, you can visit online websites like https://htmlcolorcodes.com.

text field with a 6 character hex code value of the color of your choice.

In case of success:

the response body will be an image containing the a studio like photo the foreground object in your input image. The output image will be a 1024x1024 jpeg.

response mime type will be image/jpeg .

. the response headers will include a x-remaining-credits property to tell you how many credits you have left and a x-credits-consumed property to tell you how many credits were consumed by your request.

In case of an error:

the response mime-type is application/json , the error type is indicated by the response status code and details are in the json body, ie

{ "error" : "No api key provided" }



Requests are authenticated with an API key. If you do not have one, you can get one here.

If your key has leaked, you can revoke it and request a new one in your account page.

1 successful product photography API call = 1 credit.

Once logged in, you can claim 100 free Clipdrop APIs credits that you can use for development and debugging purposes. Once the 100 images have been consumed, further calls will be rejected.

If you need more credits, you can purchase more credits via the following link.

By default, each API key has a limit of 60 requests per minute for the product photography API. Please let us know if you'd like higher values.

CURL

JavaScript

Python

Swift

Kotlin curl -X POST https://clipdrop-api.co/product-photography/v1 \

-H 'x-api-key: YOUR_API_KEY' \

-F image_file = @input-image.jpg \

-o result.jpg

const form = new FormData ( )

form . append ( 'image_file' , photo )



fetch ( 'https://clipdrop-api.co/product-photography/v1' , {

method : 'POST' ,

headers : {

'x-api-key' : YOUR_API_KEY ,

} ,

body : form ,

} )

. then ( response => response . arrayBuffer ( ) )

. then ( buffer => {



} )

import requests



r = requests . post ( 'https://clipdrop-api.co/product-photography/v1' ,

files = {

'image_file' : ( 'input-image.jpg' , image_file_object , 'image/jpeg' ) ,

} ,

headers = { 'x-api-key' : 'YOUR_API_KEY' }

)

if ( r . ok ) :



else :

r . raise_for_status ( )

import Alamofire ;



let imageData = try Data ( contentsOf : inputPath )



let headers : HTTPHeaders = [

"x-api-key" : "YOUR_API_KEY"

]



AF . upload (

multipartFormData : { multipartFormData in

multipartFormData . append (

imageData ,

withName : "image_file" ,

fileName : "input-image.jpg" ,

mimeType : "image/jpeg"

)

} ,

to : "https://clipdrop-api.co/product-photography/v1" ,

headers : headers

)

. responseData ( queue : . global ( ) ) { response in

switch response . result {

case . success : do {



}

case let . failure ( error ) : print ( error )

}





val client = OkHttpClient ( )



val requestBody =

MultipartBody . Builder ( )

. setType ( MultipartBody . FORM )

. addFormDataPart (

"image_file" ,

"input-image.jpg" ,

File ( "docs/images/input-image.jpg" ) . asRequestBody ( "image/jpeg" . toMediaType ( ) )

)

. build ( )



val request =

Request . Builder ( )

. header ( "x-api-key" , "YOUR_API_KEY" )

. url ( "https://clipdrop-api.co/product-photography/v1" )

. post ( requestBody )

. build ( )



client . newCall ( request ) . execute ( ) . use { response ->

if ( ! response . isSuccessful ) throw IOException ( "Unexpected code $ response " )



}



200

400

401

402

403

429

500 The result image, e.g.

Request is malformed or incomplete, non exhaustive causes can be:

- Missing image_file in request

- Input image format is not valid

- Image resolution is too big

Missing api key.

Your account has no remaining credits, you can buy more in your account page.

Invalid or revocated api key.

Too many requests, blocked by the rate limiter.

You should space out your requests in time or contact us to increase your quota.

This may be a bug on our side.

Please contact us at contact@clipdrop.co so that we can investigate.



Any question ? Contact us at contact@clipdrop.co or join the Slack community.