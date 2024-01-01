Skip to main content

Product photography

Product photography API

To transform your images, our API is available at https://clipdrop-api.co/product-photography/v1. The API transforms any picture of your object into a professional product picture complete with a shadow as if it was taken in a studio:

  • the object will be centered in the output image
  • all objects will have the same dimensions (respecting object aspect ratio)
  • it will have a studio like shadow
  • you can choose the background color that suits your need
info

This feature is in beta, we are actively working on it to reduce latencies & further improve quality.

The request must be an http POST and its body must be a multipart/form-data with the following fields:

  • a required image_file is the original image to process.
    • The original image should be a PNG, JPEG or WEBP file, with a maximum resolution of 5 megapixels and a max file size of 20 Mb.
  • an optional background_color_choice text field with a 6 character hex code value of the color of your choice.
    • Defaults to #ffffff (white).
    • If you are unfamiliar with hexcodes or want to find the one that matches the color you want, you can visit online websites like https://htmlcolorcodes.com.

In case of success:

  • the response body will be an image containing the a studio like photo the foreground object in your input image. The output image will be a 1024x1024 jpeg.
  • response mime type will be image/jpeg.
  • the response headers will include a x-remaining-credits property to tell you how many credits you have left and a x-credits-consumed property to tell you how many credits were consumed by your request.

In case of an error:

  • the response mime-type is application/json, the error type is indicated by the response status code and details are in the json body, ie
{ "error": "No api key provided" }

Authentication

Requests are authenticated with an API key. If you do not have one, you can get one here.

If your key has leaked, you can revoke it and request a new one in your account page.

Credits

1 successful product photography API call = 1 credit.

Once logged in, you can claim 100 free Clipdrop APIs credits that you can use for development and debugging purposes. Once the 100 images have been consumed, further calls will be rejected.

If you need more credits, you can purchase more credits via the following link.

Quota / Rate limiting

By default, each API key has a limit of 60 requests per minute for the product photography API. Please let us know if you'd like higher values.

Examples

curl -X POST https://clipdrop-api.co/product-photography/v1 \
     -H 'x-api-key: YOUR_API_KEY' \
     -F image_file=@input-image.jpg \
     -o result.jpg

Responses

The result image, e.g. 
Example result of an output image

Examples of input and output

Input

Example of an input image

Output

Example of an output image

Support

Any question ? Contact us at contact@clipdrop.co or join the Slack community.