Reimagine

Reimagine API

The reimagine API endpoint allows you create variations of your images, similar but different, with a simple http request.

Request and response

The request to be made is an https POST to https://clipdrop-api.co/reimagine/v1/reimagine and its body must be a multipart/form-data with the following fields:

  • a required image_file is the original image to process.
    • The original image should be a PNG, JPEG or WebP file, with a maximum width and height of 1024 pixels.

In case of success:

  • the response body will contain the reimagined image in jpeg format.
  • response mime type will be image/jpeg.
  • the response headers will include a x-remaining-credits property to tell you how many credits you have left.

In case of an error:

  • the response mime-type is application/json, the error type is indicated by the response status code and details are in the json body, ie
{ "error": "No api key provided" }

Authentication

Requests are authenticated with an API key. If you do not have one, you can get one here.

If your key has leaked, you can revoke it and request a new one in your account page.

Credits

To reimagine an image will consume 1 credit per call.

Once logged in, you can claim 100 free ClipDrop APIs credits that you can use for development and debugging purposes. Once the 100 images have been consumed, further calls will be rejected.

If you need more credits, you can purchase more credits via the following link.

Quota / Rate limiting

By default, each API key has a limit of 60 requests per minute. Please let us know if you'd like higher values.

Examples

curl -X POST https://clipdrop-api.co/reimagine/v1/reimagine \
     -H 'x-api-key: YOUR_API_KEY' \
     -F image_file=@appartment.jpg \
     -o result.jpg

All possible responses

The result image, e.g. 
Example result of a reimagined image

Support

Any question ? Contact us at contact@clipdrop.co or join the Slack community.