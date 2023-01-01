On this page

Text Inpainting

To replace an object in your pictures, you can use the API available at https://clipdrop-api.co/text-inpainting/v1 .

The request must be an http POST and its body must be a multipart/form-data that has two images files:

a required image_file is the original image to process. The original image should be a JPG or a PNG, with a maximum resolution of 4 megapixels and a max file size of 30 Mb.

is the original image to process. a required mask_file is the mask image, defining the areas that need to be removed. The mask image should be a PNG, and should have the same resolution as the original image and a max file size of 30 Mb. The mask should be black and white with no grey pixels (e.g. values of only 0 or 255), the value of 0 indicating a pixel to keep as is and 255 a pixel to 'replace'

is the mask image, defining the areas that need to be removed. a required text_prompt text field describing what you want to put in the image.

note If you want to remove an object from your picture, you can use the Cleanup API.

In case of success:

the response mime-type is image/jpeg and the response image is a JPEG image with the same dimensions as the image_file .

and the response image is a JPEG image with the same dimensions as the . the response headers will include a x-remaining-credits property to tell you how many credits you have left.

In case of an error:

the response mime-type is application/json , error type is indicated by the response status code and details are in the json body, ie

{ "error" : "No api key provided" }



Requests are authenticated with an API key. If you need one, please contact us at contact@clipdrop.co.

If your key has leaked, you can revoke it and request a new one in your account page.

1 successful text inpainting API call = 1.5 credit.

Once logged in, you can claim 100 free Clipdrop APIs credits that you can use for development and debugging purposes. Once the 100 images have been consumed, further calls will be rejected.

By default, each API key has a limit of 30 requests per minute for the text inpainting API. Please let us know if you'd like higher values.

CURL

JavaScript

Python

Swift

Kotlin curl -X POST https://clipdrop-api.co/text-inpainting/v1 \

-H 'x-api-key: YOUR_API_KEY' \

-F 'image_file=@image.jpg' \

-F 'mask_file=@mask.png' \

-F 'text_prompt="A woman with a red scarf"' \

-o result.png

const form = new FormData ( )

form . append ( 'image_file' , photo )

form . append ( 'mask_file' , mask )

form . append ( 'text_prompt' , 'A woman with a red scarf' )



fetch ( 'https://clipdrop-api.co/text-inpainting/v1' , {

method : 'POST' ,

headers : {

'x-api-key' : YOUR_API_KEY ,

} ,

body : form ,

} )

. then ( response => response . arrayBuffer ( ) )

. then ( buffer => {



} )

import requests



r = requests . post ( 'https://clipdrop-api.co/text-inpainting/v1' ,

files = {

'image_file' : ( 'image.jpg' , image_file_object , 'image/jpeg' ) ,

'mask_file' : ( 'mask.png' , mask_file_object , 'image/png' )

} ,

data = { 'text_prompt' : 'A woman with a red scarf' } ,

headers = { 'x-api-key' : 'YOUR_API_KEY' }

)

if ( r . ok ) :



else :

r . raise_for_status ( )

import Alamofire ;



let imageData = try Data ( contentsOf : inputPath )



let headers : HTTPHeaders = [

"x-api-key" : "YOUR_API_KEY"

]



AF . upload (

multipartFormData : { multipartFormData in

multipartFormData . append (

imageData ,

withName : "image_file" ,

fileName : "image.jpg" ,

mimeType : "image/jpeg"

)

multipartFormData . append (

maskData ,

withName : "mask_file" ,

fileName : "mask.png" ,

mimeType : "image/png"

)

multipartFormData . append (

"A woman with a red scarf" ,

withName : "text_prompt"

)

} ,

to : "https://clipdrop-api.co/text-inpainting/v1" ,

headers : headers

)

. responseData ( queue : . global ( ) ) { response in

switch response . result {

case . success : do {



}

case let . failure ( error ) : print ( error )

}





val client = OkHttpClient ( )



val requestBody =

MultipartBody . Builder ( )

. setType ( MultipartBody . FORM )

. addFormDataPart (

"image_file" ,

"image.jpg" ,

File ( "docs/images/image.jpg" ) . asRequestBody ( "image/jpeg" . toMediaType ( ) )

)

. addFormDataPart (

"mask_file" ,

"mask.png" ,

File ( "docs/images/mask.png" ) . asRequestBody ( "image/png" . toMediaType ( ) )

)

. addFormDataPart ( "text_prompt" , "A woman with a red scarf" )

. build ( )



val request =

Request . Builder ( )

. header ( "x-api-key" , "YOUR_API_KEY" )

. url ( "https://clipdrop-api.co/text-inpainting/v1" )

. post ( requestBody )

. build ( )



client . newCall ( request ) . execute ( ) . use { response ->

if ( ! response . isSuccessful ) throw IOException ( "Unexpected code $ response " )



}



200

400

401

402

403

422

429

500 The result image, e.g.

Request is malformed or incomplete, non exhaustive causes can be:

- Missing image_file in request

- Input image format is not valid

- Image resolution is too big

Missing api key.

Your account has no remaining credits, you can buy more in your account page.

Invalid or revocated api key.

Input image is not acceptable.

Too many requests, blocked by the rate limiter.

You should space out your requests in time or contact us to increase your quota.

This may be a bug on our side.

Please contact us at contact@clipdrop.co so that we can investigate.



image_file

mask_file

result

