Portrait Depth Estimation

To compute your images depth estimation, our API is available at https://clipdrop-api.co/portrait-depth-estimation/v1 .

info Our API focuses on portrait depth estimation, so that any image pixel that is not part of a person will be ignored (ie, the depth estimation will be 0 for those pixels).

Result image will be a JPEG where each pixel value is the depth estimation for that pixel, the white color represents the closest pixel and the black color represents the farthest pixel.

The request must be an http POST and its body must be a multipart/form-data that has one image file:

image_file is the original image to process. The original image should be a PNG, JPEG or WEBP file, with a maximum resolution of 25 megapixels and a max file size of 30 Mb.

is the original image to process.

In case of success:

the response body will contain an image containing the depth estimation of your input image.

response mime type will be image/jpeg .

. the response headers will include a x-remaining-credits property to tell you how many credits you have left.

In case of an error:

the response mime-type is application/json , the error type is indicated by the response status code and details are in the json body, ie

{ "error" : "No api key provided" }



Requests are authenticated with an API key. If you do not have one, you can get one here.

If your key has leaked, you can revoke it and request a new one in your account page.

1 successful depth estimation API call = 1 credit.

Once logged in, you can claim 100 free ClipDrop APIs credits that you can use for development and debugging purposes.

Once the 100 images have been consumed, further calls will be rejected.

If you need more credits, you can purchase packs of 500 to 50 000 credits.

Purchase more Credits

By default, each API key has a limit of 60 requests per minute for the depth estimation API. Please let us know if you'd like higher values.

CURL

JavaScript

Python

Swift

Kotlin curl -X POST https://clipdrop-api.co/portrait-depth-estimation/v1 \

-H 'x-api-key: YOUR_API_KEY' \

-F image_file = @portrait.jpg \

-o result.jpg

const form = new FormData ( )

form . append ( 'image_file' , photo )



fetch ( 'https://clipdrop-api.co/portrait-depth-estimation/v1' , {

method : 'POST' ,

headers : {

'x-api-key' : YOUR_API_KEY ,

} ,

body : form ,

} )

. then ( response => response . arrayBuffer ( ) )

. then ( buffer => {



} )

import requests



r = requests . post ( 'https://clipdrop-api.co/portrait-depth-estimation/v1' ,

files = {

'image_file' : ( 'portrait.jpg' , image_file_object , 'image/jpeg' ) ,

} ,

headers = { 'x-api-key' : 'YOUR_API_KEY' }

)

if ( r . ok ) :



else :

r . raise_for_status ( )

import Alamofire ;



let imageData = try Data ( contentsOf : inputPath )



let headers : HTTPHeaders = [

"x-api-key" : "YOUR_API_KEY"

]



AF . upload (

multipartFormData : { multipartFormData in

multipartFormData . append (

imageData ,

withName : "image_file" ,

fileName : "portrait.jpg" ,

mimeType : "image/jpeg"

)

} ,

to : "https://clipdrop-api.co/portrait-depth-estimation/v1" ,

headers : headers

)

. responseData ( queue : . global ( ) ) { response in

switch response . result {

case . success : do {



}

case let . failure ( error ) : print ( error )

}





val client = OkHttpClient ( )



val requestBody =

MultipartBody . Builder ( )

. setType ( MultipartBody . FORM )

. addFormDataPart (

"image_file" ,

"portrait.jpg" ,

File ( "docs/images/portrait.jpg" ) . asRequestBody ( "image/jpeg" . toMediaType ( ) )

)

. build ( )



val request =

Request . Builder ( )

. header ( "x-api-key" , "YOUR_API_KEY" )

. url ( "https://clipdrop-api.co/portrait-depth-estimation/v1" )

. post ( requestBody )

. build ( )



client . newCall ( request ) . execute ( ) . use { response ->

if ( ! response . isSuccessful ) throw IOException ( "Unexpected code $ response " )



}



200

400

401

402

403

429

500 The result image, e.g.

Request is malformed or incomplete, non exhaustive causes can be:

- Missing image_file in request

- Input image format is not valid

- Image resolution is too big

Missing api key.

Your account has no remaining credits, you can buy more in your account page.

Invalid or revocated api key.

Too many requests, blocked by the rate limiter.

You should space out your requests in time or contact us to increase your quota.

This may be a bug on our side.

Please contact us at contact@clipdrop.co so that we can investigate.



Any question ? Contact us at contact@clipdrop.co or join the Slack community.