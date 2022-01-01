Portrait Depth Estimation
Portrait Depth Estimation API
To compute your images depth estimation, our API is available at
https://clipdrop-api.co/portrait-depth-estimation/v1.
info
Our API focuses on portrait depth estimation, so that any image pixel that is not part of a person will be ignored (ie, the depth estimation will be 0 for those pixels).
Result image will be a JPEG where each pixel value is the depth estimation for that pixel, the white color represents the closest pixel and the black color represents the farthest pixel.
The request must be an http
POST and its body must be a
multipart/form-data that has one image file:
image_fileis the original image to process.
- The original image should be a PNG, JPEG or WEBP file, with a maximum resolution of 25 megapixels and a max file size of 30 Mb.
In case of success:
- the response body will contain an image containing the depth estimation of your input image.
- response mime type will be
image/jpeg.
- the response headers will include a
x-remaining-creditsproperty to tell you how many credits you have left.
In case of an error:
- the response mime-type is
application/json, the error type is indicated by the response status code and details are in the json body, ie
{ "error": "No api key provided" }
Authentication
Requests are authenticated with an API key. If you do not have one, you can get one here.
If your key has leaked, you can revoke it and request a new one in your account page.
Credits
1 successful depth estimation API call = 1 credit.
Once logged in, you can claim 100 free ClipDrop APIs credits that you can use for development and debugging purposes.
Once the 100 images have been consumed, further calls will be rejected.
If you need more credits, you can purchase packs of 500 to 50 000 credits.
Quota / Rate limiting
By default, each API key has a limit of 60 requests per minute for the depth estimation API. Please let us know if you'd like higher values.
Examples
- CURL
- JavaScript
- Python
- Swift
- Kotlin
curl -X POST https://clipdrop-api.co/portrait-depth-estimation/v1 \
-H 'x-api-key: YOUR_API_KEY' \
-F image_file=@portrait.jpg \
-o result.jpg
const form = new FormData()
form.append('image_file', photo)
fetch('https://clipdrop-api.co/portrait-depth-estimation/v1', {
method: 'POST',
headers: {
'x-api-key': YOUR_API_KEY,
},
body: form,
})
.then(response => response.arrayBuffer())
.then(buffer => {
// buffer here is a binary representation of the returned image
})
import requests
r = requests.post('https://clipdrop-api.co/portrait-depth-estimation/v1',
files = {
'image_file': ('portrait.jpg', image_file_object, 'image/jpeg'),
},
headers = { 'x-api-key': 'YOUR_API_KEY'}
)
if (r.ok):
# r.content contains the bytes of the returned image
else:
r.raise_for_status()
import Alamofire;
let imageData = try Data(contentsOf: inputPath)
let headers: HTTPHeaders = [
"x-api-key": "YOUR_API_KEY"
]
AF.upload(
multipartFormData: { multipartFormData in
multipartFormData.append(
imageData,
withName: "image_file",
fileName: "portrait.jpg",
mimeType: "image/jpeg"
)
},
to: "https://clipdrop-api.co/portrait-depth-estimation/v1",
headers: headers
)
.responseData(queue: .global()) { response in
switch response.result {
case .success: do {
// response.data here is an in memory byte buffer of the returned image
}
case let .failure(error): print(error)
}
// this example uses the OkHttp library
// https://square.github.io/okhttp/
val client = OkHttpClient()
val requestBody =
MultipartBody.Builder()
.setType(MultipartBody.FORM)
.addFormDataPart(
"image_file",
"portrait.jpg",
File("docs/images/portrait.jpg").asRequestBody("image/jpeg".toMediaType())
)
.build()
val request =
Request.Builder()
.header("x-api-key", "YOUR_API_KEY")
.url("https://clipdrop-api.co/portrait-depth-estimation/v1")
.post(requestBody)
.build()
client.newCall(request).execute().use { response ->
if (!response.isSuccessful) throw IOException("Unexpected code $response")
// response.body().bytes() here is a byte array of the returned image
}
Responses
- 200
- 400
- 401
- 402
- 403
- 429
- 500
The result image, e.g.
Request is malformed or incomplete, non exhaustive causes can be:
- Missing image_file in request
- Input image format is not valid
- Image resolution is too big
Missing api key.
Your account has no remaining credits, you can buy more in your account page.
Invalid or revocated api key.
Too many requests, blocked by the rate limiter.
You should space out your requests in time or contact us to increase your quota.
This may be a bug on our side.
Please contact us at contact@clipdrop.co so that we can investigate.
Examples of input and outputs
Input
Output
Support
Any question ? Contact us at contact@clipdrop.co or join the Slack community.