Sketch to image

The sketch to image API endpoint allows you to generate an image corresponding to a sketch and a prompt describing what you expect.

The request to be made is an https POST to https://clipdrop-api.co/sketch-to-image/v1/sketch-to-image and its body must be a multipart/form-data with the following fields:

a required sketch_file is the sketch you wish to use to guide the generation. The sketch should be black sketch lines on a white background in a PNG, JPEG or WebP file, with a maximum width and height of 1024 pixels. Fow now, only square images are supported.

is the sketch you wish to use to guide the generation. a required prompt text field describing the content to generate. Maximum length of 5000 characters.

text field describing the content to generate.

In case of success:

the response body will contain the generated image in jpeg format.

response mime type will be image/jpeg.

the response headers will include a x-remaining-credits property to tell you how many credits you have left.

In case of an error:

the response mime-type is application/json , the error type is indicated by the response status code and details are in the json body, ie

{ "error" : "No api key provided" }



Requests are authenticated with an API key. If you do not have one, you can get one here.

If your key has leaked, you can revoke it and request a new one in your account page.

To generate an image will consume 1 credit per call.

Once logged in, you can claim 100 free ClipDrop APIs credits that you can use for development and debugging purposes. Once the 100 images have been consumed, further calls will be rejected.

If you need more credits, you can purchase more credits via the following link.

Purchase more Credits

By default, each API key has a limit of 60 requests per minute. Please let us know if you'd like higher values.

CURL

JavaScript

Python

Swift

Kotlin curl -X POST https://clipdrop-api.co/sketch-to-image/v1/sketch-to-image \

-H 'x-api-key: YOUR_API_KEY' \

-F image_file = @owl-sketch.jpg \

-F 'prompt=an owl on a branch, cinematic' \

-o result.jpg

const form = new FormData ( )

form . append ( 'image_file' , photo )

form . append ( 'prompt' , 'an owl on a branch, cinematic' )



fetch ( 'https://clipdrop-api.co/sketch-to-image/v1/sketch-to-image' , {

method : 'POST' ,

headers : {

'x-api-key' : YOUR_API_KEY ,

} ,

body : form ,

} )

. then ( response => response . arrayBuffer ( ) )

. then ( buffer => {



} )

import requests



r = requests . post ( 'https://clipdrop-api.co/sketch-to-image/v1/sketch-to-image' ,

files = {

'image_file' : ( 'owl-sketch.jpg' , image_file_object , 'image/jpeg' ) ,

} ,

data = { 'prompt' : 'an owl on a branch, cinematic' } ,

headers = { 'x-api-key' : 'YOUR_API_KEY' }

)

if ( r . ok ) :



else :

r . raise_for_status ( )

import Alamofire ;



let imageData = try Data ( contentsOf : inputPath )



let headers : HTTPHeaders = [

"x-api-key" : "YOUR_API_KEY"

]



AF . upload (

multipartFormData : { multipartFormData in

multipartFormData . append (

imageData ,

withName : "image_file" ,

fileName : "owl-sketch.jpg" ,

mimeType : "image/jpeg"

)

multipartFormData . append (

"own on a branch, cinematic" ,

withName : "prompt"

)

} ,

to : "https://clipdrop-api.co/sketch-to-image/v1/sketch-to-image" ,

headers : headers

)

. responseData ( queue : . global ( ) ) { response in

switch response . result {

case . success : do {



}

case let . failure ( error ) : print ( error )

}





val client = OkHttpClient ( )



val requestBody =

MultipartBody . Builder ( )

. setType ( MultipartBody . FORM )

. addFormDataPart (

"image_file" ,

"owl-sketch.jpg" ,

File ( "docs/images/owl-sketch.jpg" ) . asRequestBody ( "image/jpeg" . toMediaType ( ) )

)

. addFormDataPart ( "prompt" , "owl on a branch, cinematic" )

. build ( )



val request =

Request . Builder ( )

. header ( "x-api-key" , "YOUR_API_KEY" )

. url ( "https://clipdrop-api.co/sketch-to-image/v1/sketch-to-image" )

. post ( requestBody )

. build ( )



client . newCall ( request ) . execute ( ) . use { response ->

if ( ! response . isSuccessful ) throw IOException ( "Unexpected code $ response " )



}



200

400

401

402

403

422

429

500 The result image, e.g.

Request is malformed or incomplete, non exhaustive causes can be:

- Missing image_file in request

- Input image format is not valid

- Image resolution is too big

Missing api key.

Your account has no remaining credits, you can buy more in your account page.

Invalid or revocated api key.

The request contained unprocessable content, check the body of the response for details.

Too many requests, blocked by the rate limiter.

You should space out your requests in time or contact us to increase your quota.

This may be a bug on our side.

Please contact us at contact@clipdrop.co so that we can investigate.



Any question ? Contact us at contact@clipdrop.co or join the Slack community.