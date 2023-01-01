Sketch to image
Sketch to image API
The sketch to image API endpoint allows you to generate an image corresponding to a sketch and a prompt describing what you expect.
Request and response
The request to be made is an https POST to
https://clipdrop-api.co/sketch-to-image/v1/sketch-to-image and its body must be a
multipart/form-data with the following fields:
- a required
sketch_fileis the sketch you wish to use to guide the generation.
- The sketch should be black sketch lines on a white background in a PNG, JPEG or WebP file, with a maximum width and height of 1024 pixels. Fow now, only square images are supported.
- a required
prompttext field describing the content to generate.
- Maximum length of 5000 characters.
In case of success:
- the response body will contain the generated image in jpeg format.
- response mime type will be image/jpeg.
- the response headers will include a
x-remaining-creditsproperty to tell you how many credits you have left.
In case of an error:
- the response mime-type is
application/json, the error type is indicated by the response status code and details are in the json body, ie
{ "error": "No api key provided" }
Authentication
Requests are authenticated with an API key. If you do not have one, you can get one here.
If your key has leaked, you can revoke it and request a new one in your account page.
Credits
To generate an image will consume 1 credit per call.
Once logged in, you can claim 100 free ClipDrop APIs credits that you can use for development and debugging purposes. Once the 100 images have been consumed, further calls will be rejected.
If you need more credits, you can purchase more credits via the following link.
Quota / Rate limiting
By default, each API key has a limit of 60 requests per minute. Please let us know if you'd like higher values.
Examples
- CURL
- JavaScript
- Python
- Swift
- Kotlin
curl -X POST https://clipdrop-api.co/sketch-to-image/v1/sketch-to-image \
-H 'x-api-key: YOUR_API_KEY' \
-F image_file=@owl-sketch.jpg \
-F 'prompt=an owl on a branch, cinematic' \
-o result.jpg
const form = new FormData()
form.append('image_file', photo)
form.append('prompt', 'an owl on a branch, cinematic')
fetch('https://clipdrop-api.co/sketch-to-image/v1/sketch-to-image', {
method: 'POST',
headers: {
'x-api-key': YOUR_API_KEY,
},
body: form,
})
.then(response => response.arrayBuffer())
.then(buffer => {
// buffer here is a binary representation of the returned image
})
import requests
r = requests.post('https://clipdrop-api.co/sketch-to-image/v1/sketch-to-image',
files = {
'image_file': ('owl-sketch.jpg', image_file_object, 'image/jpeg'),
},
data = { 'prompt': 'an owl on a branch, cinematic' },
headers = { 'x-api-key': 'YOUR_API_KEY'}
)
if (r.ok):
# r.content contains the bytes of the returned image
else:
r.raise_for_status()
import Alamofire;
let imageData = try Data(contentsOf: inputPath)
let headers: HTTPHeaders = [
"x-api-key": "YOUR_API_KEY"
]
AF.upload(
multipartFormData: { multipartFormData in
multipartFormData.append(
imageData,
withName: "image_file",
fileName: "owl-sketch.jpg",
mimeType: "image/jpeg"
)
multipartFormData.append(
"own on a branch, cinematic",
withName: "prompt"
)
},
to: "https://clipdrop-api.co/sketch-to-image/v1/sketch-to-image",
headers: headers
)
.responseData(queue: .global()) { response in
switch response.result {
case .success: do {
// response.data here is an in memory byte buffer of the returned image
}
case let .failure(error): print(error)
}
// this example uses the OkHttp library
// https://square.github.io/okhttp/
val client = OkHttpClient()
val requestBody =
MultipartBody.Builder()
.setType(MultipartBody.FORM)
.addFormDataPart(
"image_file",
"owl-sketch.jpg",
File("docs/images/owl-sketch.jpg").asRequestBody("image/jpeg".toMediaType())
)
.addFormDataPart("prompt", "owl on a branch, cinematic")
.build()
val request =
Request.Builder()
.header("x-api-key", "YOUR_API_KEY")
.url("https://clipdrop-api.co/sketch-to-image/v1/sketch-to-image")
.post(requestBody)
.build()
client.newCall(request).execute().use { response ->
if (!response.isSuccessful) throw IOException("Unexpected code $response")
// response.body().bytes() here is a byte array of the returned image
}
All possible responses
- 200
- 400
- 401
- 402
- 403
- 422
- 429
- 500
The result image, e.g.
Request is malformed or incomplete, non exhaustive causes can be:
- Missing image_file in request
- Input image format is not valid
- Image resolution is too big
Missing api key.
Your account has no remaining credits, you can buy more in your account page.
Invalid or revocated api key.
The request contained unprocessable content, check the body of the response for details.
Too many requests, blocked by the rate limiter.
You should space out your requests in time or contact us to increase your quota.
This may be a bug on our side.
Please contact us at contact@clipdrop.co so that we can investigate.
Support
Any question ? Contact us at contact@clipdrop.co or join the Slack community.