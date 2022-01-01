Creatives use Cleanup to create perfect visuals in seconds.You can easily remix any existing photo to replace parts with your own. With Cleanup, you can clean up your photos, removing any unwanted thing. Stay in the creative flow by using tools that are not on your way.

Photographers use Cleanup.pictures to remove time stamp from pictures before printing them for their customers. With Cleanup.pictures, you can clean photographs, removing any unwanted thing.

“I spent a significant amount of time last week trying to clean up an image with similar programs and I kept getting weird smears and lines. I just edited the same photo with Cleanup.pictures and I was done in 30 secs without the smears and lines!”

What is inpainting? Inpainting is a special technic used for removing unwanted objects from photos (object removal). It can be used to remove an unwanted person. It used to work with a Clone tool like the inpaint, but using artificial intelligence gives much better results today.

Why Cleanup.pictures is better than other inpainting tools? Cleanup.picture is an advanced editing tool based on artificial intelligence that is much better than other clone stamp tool. Clone tool like adobe photoshop fix, need a background reference, while our AI is truly able to guess what was behind the unwanted text, the unwanted people, unnecessary objects in just a few clicks.

What image resolutions can cleanup.pictures handle? You can import images of any size in Cleanup.pictures. Export will be limited to 720px for the free version. There is no size limit for the Pro version. We're continuously improving the quality of the images exported by Cleanup.pictures.

How much Cleanup.pictures cost? Cleanup.Picture is free unless you need better quality and process hi-resolution images. The price is then $5 per month or $48 per year ($4 per month) for processing images of any size. The trial allows testing the HD quality for free. To ease the edition, you'll be able to zoom into an image.

Your subscription will work on both mobile and desktop.

How to use Cleanup pictures on iOS or Android? You can download the ClipDrop iOS App to use cleanup from your mobile.

On Android, you can also directly visit and use cleanup.

Many iOS and Android users simply add this website to their homescreen, to use it as an app on their mobile.

How can I use the inpainting API? Cleanup's inpainting API can be used in any environment such as Node.js, SwiftUI, Kotlin..etc.

We provide an extensive documentation, a live demo and numerous samples to get started quickly.

How to remove people from a photo? cleanup.pictures lets you remove people from a photo in a few seconds for free. You don't need complex softwares such as Adobe Photoshop. With cleanup.pictures you can achieve professional results in a few clicks.



Pro tip: Select a bigger brush and don't hesitate to cover more than the area you want to retouch (especially to cover shadows). It will help the algorithm create the best results.

How to remove an unwanted object from a photo? cleanup.pictures Use Cleanup.pictures (a free creative editing tool) to remove unwanted objects, people, or defects. The A.I. algorithm will reconstruct what was behind the object in just one click. Be sure that the unwanted elements are covered to remove objects. You can remove persons, or remove text the same way.

How to remove text or watermarks from an image? You can remove text and images in a few seconds with impressive accuracy using cleanup.pictures. As for objects or people, simply load your image in the tool and draw over the text or watermark that you'd like to remove. After a few seconds, you'll see it completely gone.

Pro tip: To get the best results, make sure that you overflow and draw a slightly bigger area than what you actually want to remove.

Important: Watermarks usually indicate that an image has restrictive copyrights. Only remove watermarks on images for which you have an explicit license.

How to remove blemish or wrinkles? You can remove blemishes or wrinkles from a photo using the CleanUp brush. Like for other things to remove from a photo, just be sure you overflow the brush over it.