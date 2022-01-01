Remove object, defect, people, or text from your pictures in seconds

Click or drop a file here to start

Or try with an example

Example 1
Example 2
Example 3
Example 4
Example 5

Use-cases

Photographers use Cleanup.pictures to remove time stamp from pictures before printing them for their customers.
With Cleanup.pictures, you can clean photographs, removing any unwanted thing.

ClipDrop product photography use case
Product photography use case result

Creatives use Cleanup to create perfect visuals in seconds.You can easily remix any existing photo to replace parts with your own.
With Cleanup, you can clean up your photos, removing any unwanted thing. Stay in the creative flow by using tools that are not on your way.

ClipDrop product photography use case
Product photography use case result

Real Estate agent use CleanUp.pictures to remove unwanted objects from pictures.

ClipDrop product photography use case
Product photography use case result

Make your products shine. Impress your audience, remove distractions.

ClipDrop product photography use case
Product photography use case result

Cleanup.picture is also useful to remove any unwanted watermark, date stamp or text.

ClipDrop product photography use case
Product photography use case result

Integrate it anywhere with the API

Everything you need to create stunning visuals

ClipDrop
Try for free
ClipDrop

Create professional product visuals without a photo studio

Remove background
Try for free
Remove background

Remove background of your image in one click

Image upscaler
Try for free
Image upscaler

Transform you SD pictures to HD pictures

What experts say about cleanup

Dawn Veltri picture

Dawn Veltri

Director of Marketing at Raek

“I spent a significant amount of time last week trying to clean up an image with similar programs and I kept getting weird smears and lines.

I just edited the same photo with Cleanup.pictures and I was done in 30 secs without the smears and lines!

Powering the best creatives

Alejando Guerrero Photography logo
Hyundai logo
Treze logo
Wemuda logo
Zigzag logo

Frequently Asked Questions

What is inpainting?

Inpainting is a special technic used for removing unwanted objects from photos (object removal). It can be used to remove an unwanted person. It used to work with a Clone tool like the inpaint, but using artificial intelligence gives much better results today.

Why Cleanup.pictures is better than other inpainting tools?

Cleanup.picture is an advanced editing tool based on artificial intelligence that is much better than other clone stamp tool. Clone tool like adobe photoshop fix, need a background reference, while our AI is truly able to guess what was behind the unwanted text, the unwanted people, unnecessary objects in just a few clicks.

What image resolutions can cleanup.pictures handle?

You can import images of any size in Cleanup.pictures. Export will be limited to 720px for the free version. There is no size limit for the Pro version. We're continuously improving the quality of the images exported by Cleanup.pictures.

How much Cleanup.pictures cost?

Cleanup.Picture is free unless you need better quality and process hi-resolution images. The price is then $5 per month or $48 per year ($4 per month) for processing images of any size. The trial allows testing the HD quality for free. To ease the edition, you'll be able to zoom into an image.
Your subscription will work on both mobile and desktop.

How to use Cleanup pictures on iOS or Android?

You can download the ClipDrop iOS App to use cleanup from your mobile.
On Android, you can also directly visit and use cleanup.
Many iOS and Android users simply add this website to their homescreen, to use it as an app on their mobile.

How can I use the inpainting API?

Cleanup's inpainting API can be used in any environment such as Node.js, SwiftUI, Kotlin..etc.
We provide an extensive documentation, a live demo and numerous samples to get started quickly.