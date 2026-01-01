How to clean text from an image?

At Clipdrop, we work to simplify your life. If you want to clean text from an image, just paste your file into our text remover tool, and we will remove all text for you in a couple of seconds. No manual selections to do, we detect and remove texts for you in a few seconds.

No need to edit on a complex photo editor and have pictures montage skills, we will recreate the background or object behind the text for you.