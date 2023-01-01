Remove text from any image

Use-cases

Empty billboards to place the design of your client.

Product photography use case result

Clean text on an object to create amazing concepts.

Product photography use case result

Remove or replace unwanted messages or sign on your photos.

Product photography use case result

Remove the brand names of all the products you don't sell on your site.

Product photography use case result

Frequently Asked Questions

How to clean text from an image?

At ClipDrop, we work to simplify your life. If you want to clean text from an image, just paste your file into our text remover tool, and we will remove all text for you in a couple of seconds. No manual selections to do, we detect and remove texts for you in a few seconds.

No need to edit on a complex photo editor and have pictures montage skills, we will recreate the background or object behind the text for you.

ClipDrop text remover it is free?

Yes! You can use our text cleaner for free for pictures with a size under 1024. If your picture is bigger, we will resize it for you.

If you want better quality, you can subscribe to ClipDrop pro version for an HD-quality

How to clean a film poster text?

Simple as a click: Drop your picture in our tool, and we will remove unwanted text for you.