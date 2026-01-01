Text remover
Remove text from any image in one click
Click or drop up to 10 files here to start
↓ Try with an example
Unlock next generation image editing with the latest Jasper API
Jasper API
Clipdrop is part of Jasper now
Use cases
Tools
Universal Resizer
Resize your images for any social media
Text to image
Generate high-resolution realistic images with AI
Replace background
Teleport anything, anywhere with AI
Remove background
Extract the main subject from a picture with incredible accuracy. It's like magic.
Cleanup
Remove objects, people, text and defects from your pictures automatically.
Uncrop
Uncrop your photos to any image format
Image upscaler
Upscale your images by 2x or 4x in seconds. It can also remove noise and recover beautiful details.
Relight
Relight your images with beautiful lights.
Text remover
Remove text from any image
Frequently Asked Questions
How to clean text from an image?
At Clipdrop, we work to simplify your life. If you want to clean text from an image, just paste your file into our text remover tool, and we will remove all text for you in a couple of seconds. No manual selections to do, we detect and remove texts for you in a few seconds.
No need to edit on a complex photo editor and have pictures montage skills, we will recreate the background or object behind the text for you.
Clipdrop text remover it is free?
Yes! You can use our text cleaner for free for pictures with a size under 1024. If your picture is bigger, we will resize it for you.
If you want better quality, you can subscribe to Clipdrop pro version for an HD-quality
How to clean a film poster text?
Simple as a click: Drop your picture in our tool, and we will remove unwanted text for you.