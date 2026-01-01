Text remover

Remove text from any image in one click

Click or drop up to 10 files here to start

↓ Try with an example

Unlock next generation image editing with the latest Jasper API

Jasper API

Clipdrop is part of Jasper now

Jasper API text remover example

Tools

Universal Resizer

Resize your images for any social media

Text to image

Generate high-resolution realistic images with AI

Replace background

Teleport anything, anywhere with AI

Remove background

Extract the main subject from a picture with incredible accuracy. It's like magic.

Cleanup

Remove objects, people, text and defects from your pictures automatically.

Uncrop

Uncrop your photos to any image format

Image upscaler

Upscale your images by 2x or 4x in seconds. It can also remove noise and recover beautiful details.

Relight

Relight your images with beautiful lights.

Text remover

Remove text from any image

Frequently Asked Questions

How to clean text from an image?
At Clipdrop, we work to simplify your life. If you want to clean text from an image, just paste your file into our text remover tool, and we will remove all text for you in a couple of seconds. No manual selections to do, we detect and remove texts for you in a few seconds.
No need to edit on a complex photo editor and have pictures montage skills, we will recreate the background or object behind the text for you.
Clipdrop text remover it is free?
Yes! You can use our text cleaner for free for pictures with a size under 1024. If your picture is bigger, we will resize it for you.
If you want better quality, you can subscribe to Clipdrop pro version for an HD-quality
How to clean a film poster text?
Simple as a click: Drop your picture in our tool, and we will remove unwanted text for you.