Image Uncrop

Uncrop image and extend beyond the frame

Click or drop a file here to start

Crisper, higher fidelity results now available via Jasper APIs

Jasper API

Clipdrop is part of Jasper now

Jasper API uncrop example

Tools

Universal Resizer

Resize your images for any social media

Text to image

Generate high-resolution realistic images with AI

Replace background

Teleport anything, anywhere with AI

Remove background

Extract the main subject from a picture with incredible accuracy. It's like magic.

Cleanup

Remove objects, people, text and defects from your pictures automatically.

Uncrop

Uncrop your photos to any image format

Image upscaler

Upscale your images by 2x or 4x in seconds. It can also remove noise and recover beautiful details.

Relight

Relight your images with beautiful lights.

Text remover

Remove text from any image

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Uncrop?
Uncrop is a new tool optimized to edit image aspect ratio.
How to Uncrop an image?
  1. Upload the images you want to Uncrop.
  2. Select the new aspect ratio.
  3. Uncrop will generate the image that match the new aspect ratio.