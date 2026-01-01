Image Uncrop
Uncrop image and extend beyond the frame
Click or drop a file here to start
Crisper, higher fidelity results now available via Jasper APIs
Jasper API
Clipdrop is part of Jasper now
Use cases
Tools
Universal Resizer
Resize your images for any social media
Text to image
Generate high-resolution realistic images with AI
Replace background
Teleport anything, anywhere with AI
Remove background
Extract the main subject from a picture with incredible accuracy. It's like magic.
Cleanup
Remove objects, people, text and defects from your pictures automatically.
Uncrop
Uncrop your photos to any image format
Image upscaler
Upscale your images by 2x or 4x in seconds. It can also remove noise and recover beautiful details.
Relight
Relight your images with beautiful lights.
Text remover
Remove text from any image
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Uncrop?
Uncrop is a new tool optimized to edit image aspect ratio.
How to Uncrop an image?
- Upload the images you want to Uncrop.
- Select the new aspect ratio.
- Uncrop will generate the image that match the new aspect ratio.