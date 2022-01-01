Lighting is essential in photography.



Professional photographers use complex light sources in photo studio. Great illumination is key to create amazing portraits.



Conventional photo editing softwares are only able to perform basic light operations like making an image brighter or adjusting the contrast, but can't edit lights as a photographer would in a studio.



Thanks to our AI (a large artificial neural network trained on a big datasets of images), it is now possible to relight images.



By adding light into the scene after a photography is taken, you can enhance it, even in high resolutions.