Image Relight
Relight your photos in seconds with zero studio gear
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↓ Try with an example
Use cases
Tools
Universal Resizer
Resize your images for any social media
Text to image
Generate high-resolution realistic images with AI
Replace background
Teleport anything, anywhere with AI
Remove background
Extract the main subject from a picture with incredible accuracy. It's like magic.
Cleanup
Remove objects, people, text and defects from your pictures automatically.
Uncrop
Uncrop your photos to any image format
Image upscaler
Upscale your images by 2x or 4x in seconds. It can also remove noise and recover beautiful details.
Relight
Relight your images with beautiful lights.
Text remover
Remove text from any image
Frequently Asked Questions
How does clipdrop relight work?
Relighting a picture after it was captured is possible thanks to our custom Artificial Inteligence. You can use a traditional photo editing software like Adobe lightroom or Adobe photoshop to edit raw files, but these photo editors are complicated software for advanced power users. AI photo editing is simply made of a set of AI powered tools that helps you quickly create images that look professionally edited.To learn more about it has been created check our blog post
Why relighting a photo?
Lighting is essential in photography.
Professional photographers use complex light sources in photo studio. Great illumination is key to create amazing portraits.
Conventional photo editing softwares are only able to perform basic light operations like making an image brighter or adjusting the contrast, but can't edit lights as a photographer would in a studio.
Thanks to our AI (a large artificial neural network trained on a big datasets of images), it is now possible to relight images.
By adding light into the scene after a photography is taken, you can enhance it, even in high resolutions.
How to relight images?
1) upload your image directly on clipdrop.co/relight
2) move the light sources,
3) download the result!