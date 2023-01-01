Teleport anything, anywhere with AI
Drag and drop or click here to select an image
Use-cases
Teleport your models anywhere, in one click. You don't need Photoshop to make impressive shoots anymore.
Original
Create as many concepts as you want for your products or your clients. Your only limit is your imagination.
Original
You want an insane ad for your product ? Take a simple photo and teleport them in an amazing photoshoot studio, in a volcano or in a cosy living room.
Original
Transport yourself wherever you want for a joke or to impress your friends.
Original
Everything you need to create stunning visuals
Remove objects, people, text and defects from your pictures automatically.
Extract the main subject from a picture with incredible accuracy. It's like magic.
Relight your images with beautiful lights.
Upscale your images by 2x or 4x in seconds. It can also remove noise and recover beautiful details.
Generate high-resolution realistic images with AI
Remove text from any image
Frequently Asked Questions
How to teleport someone anywhere?
Our free online background changer can teleport anybody, anywhere. Take an image of yourself and describe where you want to be. ClipDrop AI will remove the original background and create a new background that match your description.
Pro-tip : You can use our mobile ClipDrop app to take a picture on your phone, and instantly change the background of your image.
How can I create pro compositions without a studio?
You don't need a photo studio anymore. With ClipDrop photo background changer, you can replace photo backgrounds instantly. You don't even need a photo editing software to remove the background and place your own background instead. You can directly create all the scenes of your dreams, and change background by just describing it in plain English!
Do you have an app to change image background?
Yes, the ClipDrop AI technology needed to change image background is available on our mobile application.