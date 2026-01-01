Replace Background
Place your subject in any setting with one click
Click or drop a file here to start
↓ Try with an example
Higher quality background replacement now available via Jasper APIs
Jasper API
Clipdrop is part of Jasper now
Use cases
Tools
Universal Resizer
Resize your images for any social media
Text to image
Generate high-resolution realistic images with AI
Replace background
Teleport anything, anywhere with AI
Remove background
Extract the main subject from a picture with incredible accuracy. It's like magic.
Cleanup
Remove objects, people, text and defects from your pictures automatically.
Uncrop
Uncrop your photos to any image format
Image upscaler
Upscale your images by 2x or 4x in seconds. It can also remove noise and recover beautiful details.
Relight
Relight your images with beautiful lights.
Text remover
Remove text from any image
Frequently Asked Questions
How to teleport someone anywhere?
Our free online background changer can teleport anybody, anywhere. Take an image of yourself and describe where you want to be. Clipdrop AI will remove the original background and create a new background that match your description.
How can I create pro compositions without a studio?
You don't need a photo studio anymore. With Clipdrop photo background changer, you can replace photo backgrounds instantly. You don't even need a photo editing software to remove the background and place your own background instead. You can directly create all the scenes of your dreams, and change background by just describing it in plain English!
Do you have an app to change image background?
Yes, the Clipdrop AI technology needed to change image background is available on our mobile application.