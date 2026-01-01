Replace Background

Place your subject in any setting with one click

Click or drop a file here to start

↓ Try with an example

Higher quality background replacement now available via Jasper APIs

Jasper API

Clipdrop is part of Jasper now

Jasper API replace background example

Tools

Universal Resizer

Resize your images for any social media

Text to image

Generate high-resolution realistic images with AI

Replace background

Teleport anything, anywhere with AI

Remove background

Extract the main subject from a picture with incredible accuracy. It's like magic.

Cleanup

Remove objects, people, text and defects from your pictures automatically.

Uncrop

Uncrop your photos to any image format

Image upscaler

Upscale your images by 2x or 4x in seconds. It can also remove noise and recover beautiful details.

Relight

Relight your images with beautiful lights.

Text remover

Remove text from any image

Frequently Asked Questions

How to teleport someone anywhere?
Our free online background changer can teleport anybody, anywhere. Take an image of yourself and describe where you want to be. Clipdrop AI will remove the original background and create a new background that match your description.
How can I create pro compositions without a studio?
You don't need a photo studio anymore. With Clipdrop photo background changer, you can replace photo backgrounds instantly. You don't even need a photo editing software to remove the background and place your own background instead. You can directly create all the scenes of your dreams, and change background by just describing it in plain English!
Do you have an app to change image background?
Yes, the Clipdrop AI technology needed to change image background is available on our mobile application.