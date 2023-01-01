Teleport anything, anywhere with AI

Use-cases

Teleport your models anywhere, in one click. You don't need Photoshop to make impressive shoots anymore.

A photo of a woman outside

Create as many concepts as you want for your products or your clients. Your only limit is your imagination.

A photo of a red car

You want an insane ad for your product ? Take a simple photo and teleport them in an amazing photoshoot studio, in a volcano or in a cosy living room.

A photo of a shoe

Transport yourself wherever you want for a joke or to impress your friends.

A selfi of a man

Everything you need to create stunning visuals

Cleanup
Cleanup

Remove objects, people, text and defects from your pictures automatically.

Remove backgrounds
Remove Background

Extract the main subject from a picture with incredible accuracy. It's like magic.

Relight
Relight

Relight your images with beautiful lights.

Upscale
Image Upscaler

Upscale your images by 2x or 4x in seconds. It can also remove noise and recover beautiful details.

Generate image
Text to image

Generate high-resolution realistic images with AI

Text Remover
Text Remover

Remove text from any image

Frequently Asked Questions

How to teleport someone anywhere?

Our free online background changer can teleport anybody, anywhere. Take an image of yourself and describe where you want to be. ClipDrop AI will remove the original background and create a new background that match your description.

Pro-tip : You can use our mobile ClipDrop app to take a picture on your phone, and instantly change the background of your image.

How can I create pro compositions without a studio?

You don't need a photo studio anymore. With ClipDrop photo background changer, you can replace photo backgrounds instantly. You don't even need a photo editing software to remove the background and place your own background instead. You can directly create all the scenes of your dreams, and change background by just describing it in plain English!

Do you have an app to change image background?

Yes, the ClipDrop AI technology needed to change image background is available on our mobile application.