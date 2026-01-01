Remove Background

Remove any background in seconds

Click or drop up to 10 files here to start

↓ Try with an example

Studio grade background removal now available via Jasper APIs

Jasper API

Clipdrop is part of Jasper now

Jasper API remove background example

Tools

Universal Resizer

Resize your images for any social media

Text to image

Generate high-resolution realistic images with AI

Replace background

Teleport anything, anywhere with AI

Remove background

Extract the main subject from a picture with incredible accuracy. It's like magic.

Cleanup

Remove objects, people, text and defects from your pictures automatically.

Uncrop

Uncrop your photos to any image format

Image upscaler

Upscale your images by 2x or 4x in seconds. It can also remove noise and recover beautiful details.

Relight

Relight your images with beautiful lights.

Text remover

Remove text from any image

Frequently Asked Questions

What is background removal?
Background removal is a process of digitally removing the background from an image, allowing the foreground to remain.
How good is the quality of the clipdrop.co background removal?
clipdrop.co use the very best technology to remove the background and will gives you best results compared it to all the available alternatives.
How to remove the background on high resolution image for free?
To remove the background from an high resolution image, upload it to clipdrop.co which can handle image size up to 5000x5000 pixels.
Clipdrop Remove Background - The most accurate background remover, available for free | Product Hunt