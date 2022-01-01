Remove the background of an image in 1 click
The most accurate background removal solution available
ClipDrop algorithm is able to remove the background while preserving the details like no others.
Works with very complex objects
ClipDrop background removal technology keeps the edges of the objects you process extremely sharp!
ClipDrop Algorithm is able to focus on the main object of the scene and remove everything else.
Use-cases
ClipDrop background removal Algorithm is optimized to remove the background for product photography. With this background removal tool, you can take your product photos to the next level.
ClipDrop background removal Algorithm performs extremely well on cars
The new ClipDrop background removal tool is more powerful, accurate, and easier to use. The improved algorithm can help you remove complex backgrounds fast, and it's optimized for clothing.
With ClipDrop background removal, you can remove the background of the most complex chair, bench, or any other furniture.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is background removal?
Background removal is a process of digitally removing the background from an image, allowing the foreground to remain.
How good is the quality of the clipdrop.co background removal?
clipdrop.co use the very best technology to remove the background and will gives you best results compared it to all the available alternatives.
How to remove the background on high resolution image for free?
To remove the background from an high resolution image, upload it to clipdrop.co which can handle image size up to 5000x5000 pixels
Does ClipDrop background remover offers API support?
Is there a free background remover on iOS?
Install the iOS ClipDrop App to remove the background from an image on iOS
What is the best free background remover on Android?
Install the android ClipDrop App to remove the background from a picture on Android