Remove Background
Remove any background in seconds
Click or drop up to 10 files here to start
↓ Try with an example
Studio grade background removal now available via Jasper APIs
Jasper API
Clipdrop is part of Jasper now
Use cases
Tools
Universal Resizer
Resize your images for any social media
Text to image
Generate high-resolution realistic images with AI
Replace background
Teleport anything, anywhere with AI
Remove background
Extract the main subject from a picture with incredible accuracy. It's like magic.
Cleanup
Remove objects, people, text and defects from your pictures automatically.
Uncrop
Uncrop your photos to any image format
Image upscaler
Upscale your images by 2x or 4x in seconds. It can also remove noise and recover beautiful details.
Relight
Relight your images with beautiful lights.
Text remover
Remove text from any image
Frequently Asked Questions
What is background removal?
Background removal is a process of digitally removing the background from an image, allowing the foreground to remain.
How good is the quality of the clipdrop.co background removal?
clipdrop.co use the very best technology to remove the background and will gives you best results compared it to all the available alternatives.
How to remove the background on high resolution image for free?
To remove the background from an high resolution image, upload it to clipdrop.co which can handle image size up to 5000x5000 pixels.