Téléportez vos objets n'importe où avec l'IA
Cas d'usage
Teleport your models anywhere, in one click. You don't need Photoshop to make impressive shoots anymore.
Create as many concepts as you want for your products or your clients. Your only limit is your imagination.
You want an insane ad for your product ? Take a simple photo and teleport them in an amazing photoshoot studio, in a volcano or in a cosy living room.
Transport yourself wherever you want for a joke or to impress your friends.
Tout ce dont vous avez besoin pour créer des visuels époustouflants
Enlevez des objets, personnes, textes ou défauts de vos images automatiquement.
Détourez le sujet principal de vos photos avec une qualité incroyable.
Ré-éclairez vos images avec de sublimes lumières.
Agrandissez vos images 2x ou 4x en quelques secondes. Vous pouvez également enlever le bruit, et retrouver de sublimes détails.
Générez des images réalistes haute résolution avec notre IA
Remove text from any image
Questions fréquemment posées
How to teleport someone anywhere?
Our free online background changer can teleport anybody, anywhere. Take an image of yourself and describe where you want to be. ClipDrop AI will remove the original background and create a new background that match your description.
Pro-tip : You can use our mobile ClipDrop app to take a picture on your phone, and instantly change the background of your image.
How can I create pro compositions without a studio?
You don't need a photo studio anymore. With ClipDrop photo background changer, you can replace photo backgrounds instantly. You don't even need a photo editing software to remove the background and place your own background instead. You can directly create all the scenes of your dreams, and change background by just describing it in plain English!
Do you have an app to change image background?
Yes, the ClipDrop AI technology needed to change image background is available on our mobile application.