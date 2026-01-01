How to increase the resolution of an image?

1 Upload your low resolution images on Clipdrop to increase image resolution without losing quality.

2 The whole upscaling process is automated by Clipdrop Artificial intelligence.

3 Press the download button to get you your enlarged image. Clipdrop AI impage upscaler will also remove artefact of heavilly copressed images.

Click or drop up to 10 files here to start x2 x4 x8 x16 Upscale ↓ Try with an example