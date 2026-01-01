How to increase the resolution of an image?
- 1
Upload your low resolution images on Clipdrop to increase image resolution without losing quality.
- 2
The whole upscaling process is automated by Clipdrop Artificial intelligence.
- 3
Press the download button to get you your enlarged image.
Clipdrop AI impage upscaler will also remove artefact of heavilly copressed images.
Click or drop up to 10 files here to start
↓ Try with an example
Frequently Asked Questions
All tools
Universal Resizer
Resize your images for any social media
Replace background
Teleport anything, anywhere with AI
Remove background
Extract the main subject from a picture with incredible accuracy. It's like magic.
Cleanup
Remove objects, people, text and defects from your pictures automatically.
Uncrop
Uncrop your photos to any image format
Image upscaler
Upscale your images by 2x or 4x in seconds. It can also remove noise and recover beautiful details.