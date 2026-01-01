How to increase the resolution of an image?

  • 1

    Upload your low resolution images on Clipdrop to increase image resolution without losing quality.

  • 2

    The whole upscaling process is automated by Clipdrop Artificial intelligence.

  • 3

    Press the download button to get you your enlarged image.

    Clipdrop AI impage upscaler will also remove artefact of heavilly copressed images.

Click or drop up to 10 files here to start

↓ Try with an example

Frequently Asked Questions

All tools

Universal Resizer

Resize your images for any social media

Replace background

Teleport anything, anywhere with AI

Remove background

Extract the main subject from a picture with incredible accuracy. It's like magic.

Cleanup

Remove objects, people, text and defects from your pictures automatically.

Uncrop

Uncrop your photos to any image format

Image upscaler

Upscale your images by 2x or 4x in seconds. It can also remove noise and recover beautiful details.