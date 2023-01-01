Stable Diffusion XL

SDXL 1.0：AIによる画像生成の飛躍的進歩

色々なAIがアシスト

Stable Diffusion XL

AIで高解像度のリアルな画像を生成できます

Uncrop

写真を任意の画像形式にアンクロップ

Reimagine XL

Stable Diffusionで、画像の複数のバリエーションが作成できます

Stable Doodle

落書きを数秒で実際の画像に変換できます

Cleanup

写真からオブジェクト、人、テキスト、欠陥を自動的に除去できます。

Remove background

写真から主要な被写体を驚くほど正確に抽出できます。まるで魔法のようです。

Relight

美しい光で画像をリライトできます。

Image upscaler

画像を数秒で2倍または4倍にアップスケールできます。ノイズを除去し、美しいディテールを復元することもできます。

Replace background

AIで何でもどこへでもテレポートできます

Text remover

どんな画像からでもテキストを除去できます

Sky replacer

スナップの灰色の空を青空に置き換える

よくある質問

Stable Diffusion XL 1.0とは？

Stable Diffusion XL 1.0（SDXL 1.0）は、Stability AIが発表したモデルのStable Diffusionのtext-to-imageパッケージソフトで、最も先進的な製品です。


SDXL 1.0は、StabilityAIのGitHubでの一般的なオープンソースリリースに先立ち、学術研究者限定でオープンソース化される予定です。


SDXL1.0は非商用、研究専用ライセンスでリリースされており、その使用条件に従うものとします。

テキストから画像を生成する方法は？

Stable Diffusionは、「テキストプロンプト」と呼ばれる英語のテキストを入力として受け取り、テキストの説明に合った画像を生成できます。このような種類のアルゴリズムは「text-to-image」と呼ばれます。


まず、希望の内容を説明します。すると、Clipdrop Stable Diffusion XLが4枚の写真を生成します。プロンプトにスタイルを追加することもできます。


その後、完璧な画像が見つかるまでやり直したり、テキストプロンプトをカスタマイズしたりできます。うまくいった画像が見つかったら、ダウンロードできます！

Stable Diffusionの公式デモは？

Clipdrop Stable Diffusion XLStability.aiの公式でもです。
Clipdropなら、stability aiから最新かつ最高のモデルをテストできます。
しかも、無料です！

Stable Diffusionを無料で試すには？

Stable Diffusionを無料で試すには：


1) official Stable Diffusion linkを使用します。


2) プロンプトを入力するか、あらかじめ書かれた例を使用します。


3) Stable Diffusionにより、完全な解像度の画像が生成されます。

