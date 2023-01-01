Stable Diffusion XL
SDXL 1.0：AIによる画像生成の飛躍的進歩
こんな作品が一瞬で、簡単に！
Breathtaking line art drawing
Magical realism, ghost riders in the sky
A cherry blossom tree in full bloom amidst an arctic tundra showering petals on a polar bear
Detailed photo of a creature with the body of a lion and the wings of an eagle cinematic still
Portrait photo of an anthropomorphic farmer cat holding a shovel in a garden vintage film photo
A taxi driver in a barren marsh background, muted colors, 1900s
Blue furry monster with two large eyes and a big nose on white background, cute, first day of school, photo shooting, pixar animation
Pink llama with a fuzzy hairdo, positive energy, happy, octane, substance, art history museum 8k
Under water photography, whale swimming through a cloud of krill, national geographic, nature photography, nikon dslr, wide angle shot
Bee flying out of a glass jar in a green and red leafy basket, glass and lens flare, diffuse lighting elegant
A layer cake made out of a stratographic cross-section of the Sonoran Desert
A frozen castle made entirely of ice cream in a land of cotton candy clouds and lollipop trees
Lebanon street cinematic
Two hands silhouettes reaching to the sky reaching the clouds
A teal flower in a barren garden, beautiful villa background, octane, redshift, highly detailed
Elegant lavender garnish cocktail idea, cocktail glass, realistic, sharp focus, 8k high definition, insanely detailed, intricate
Sunrise over a mountain range in the alpes
Woman standing in front of a window with her hair blowing, modern anime, highly detailed, digital drawing, perfect composition, light atmosphere, evening light
Glowing jellyfish floating through a foggy forest at twilight
Aesthetic magical realism Through the Yellow Windows of the Last Train grainy film
Photo of a brooding serious bearded old
A lion made entirely of autumn leaves. standing on a hill overlooking a crystal clear lake
A 3d cube shaped hamburger
An astronaut sitting on the moon, friendly town background, stars, beautiful
Man in a leather jacket standing next to a motorcycle light shadow effects intricate highly detailed digital
Robotic hand with gold and white accents
Woman with gold paint on her face sitting on steps, fashion pose bust shot cinematic dynamic composition
Shot of Vaporwave fashion dog in miami
1990s anime low resolution screengrab couple walking away in street at night
Skeleton man going on an adventure in the foggy hills of Ireland wearing a cape
Construction site tilt-shift effect
A laptop computer from the 90's in the style of vaporwave, pastel colors
Black muscle car, with a golden engine in the front, empty street, sunny city background
Miniature house with plants in the potted area, hyper realism, dramatic ambient lighting, high detail
surrealistic painting of a water melon with egg yolk inside
A mechanical sphere floating over a pink desert, 1970's sci fi, by Ridley Scott, Alfonso Cuarón
色々なAIがアシスト
AIで高解像度のリアルな画像を生成できます
Uncrop
写真を任意の画像形式にアンクロップ
Reimagine XL
Stable Diffusionで、画像の複数のバリエーションが作成できます
Stable Doodle
落書きを数秒で実際の画像に変換できます
Cleanup
写真からオブジェクト、人、テキスト、欠陥を自動的に除去できます。
Remove background
写真から主要な被写体を驚くほど正確に抽出できます。まるで魔法のようです。
Relight
美しい光で画像をリライトできます。
Image upscaler
画像を数秒で2倍または4倍にアップスケールできます。ノイズを除去し、美しいディテールを復元することもできます。
Replace background
AIで何でもどこへでもテレポートできます
Text remover
どんな画像からでもテキストを除去できます
Sky replacer
スナップの灰色の空を青空に置き換える
よくある質問
Stable Diffusion XL 1.0とは？
Stable Diffusion XL 1.0（SDXL 1.0）は、Stability AIが発表したモデルのStable Diffusionのtext-to-imageパッケージソフトで、最も先進的な製品です。
SDXL 1.0は、StabilityAIのGitHubでの一般的なオープンソースリリースに先立ち、学術研究者限定でオープンソース化される予定です。
SDXL1.0は非商用、研究専用ライセンスでリリースされており、その使用条件に従うものとします。
テキストから画像を生成する方法は？
Stable Diffusionは、「テキストプロンプト」と呼ばれる英語のテキストを入力として受け取り、テキストの説明に合った画像を生成できます。このような種類のアルゴリズムは「text-to-image」と呼ばれます。
まず、希望の内容を説明します。すると、Clipdrop Stable Diffusion XLが4枚の写真を生成します。プロンプトにスタイルを追加することもできます。
その後、完璧な画像が見つかるまでやり直したり、テキストプロンプトをカスタマイズしたりできます。うまくいった画像が見つかったら、ダウンロードできます！
Stable Diffusionの公式デモは？
Clipdrop Stable Diffusion XLはStability.aiの公式でもです。
Clipdropなら、stability aiから最新かつ最高のモデルをテストできます。
しかも、無料です！
Stable Diffusionを無料で試すには？
Stable Diffusionを無料で試すには：
1) official Stable Diffusion linkを使用します。
2) プロンプトを入力するか、あらかじめ書かれた例を使用します。
3) Stable Diffusionにより、完全な解像度の画像が生成されます。