Create stunning visuals
in seconds
Tools
Universal Resizer
Resize your images for any social media
Text to image
Generate high-resolution realistic images with AI
Replace background
Teleport anything, anywhere with AI
Remove background
Extract the main subject from a picture with incredible accuracy. It's like magic.
Cleanup
Remove objects, people, text and defects from your pictures automatically.
Uncrop
Uncrop your photos to any image format
Image upscaler
Upscale your images by 2x or 4x in seconds. It can also remove noise and recover beautiful details.
Relight
Relight your images with beautiful lights.
Text remover
Remove text from any image
Bring AI image capabilities to your product in minutes
The Jasper API lets you embed best-in-class AI image models directly into your product.
Frequently Asked Questions
How to remove the background of a picture for free?
To remove the background of a picture, go to clipdrop.co/remove-background, and upload your image. Clipdrop will remove the background for you, and you will be able to download your HD image for free.
How to remove an object from a picture?
To remove an object from a picture, go to Cleanup, upload your image, select the object, and download the result!
How to remove a person from a picture?
To remove a person from a photo, use our inpainting algorithm. Upload your image on Cleanup and get it back with the person removed. It's free.
How to remove background in photoshop?
There are a few ways to remove the background of an image in Adobe Photoshop, but the best one is to install Clipdrop on your desktop and use Clipdrop Plugins