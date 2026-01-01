Create stunning visuals

in seconds

Tools

Universal Resizer

Resize your images for any social media

Text to image

Generate high-resolution realistic images with AI

Replace background

Teleport anything, anywhere with AI

Remove background

Extract the main subject from a picture with incredible accuracy. It's like magic.

Cleanup

Remove objects, people, text and defects from your pictures automatically.

Uncrop

Uncrop your photos to any image format

Image upscaler

Upscale your images by 2x or 4x in seconds. It can also remove noise and recover beautiful details.

Relight

Relight your images with beautiful lights.

Text remover

Remove text from any image

Bring AI image capabilities to your product in minutes

The Jasper API lets you embed best-in-class AI image models directly into your product.
Clipdrop api demos

Frequently Asked Questions

How to remove the background of a picture for free?
To remove the background of a picture, go to clipdrop.co/remove-background, and upload your image. Clipdrop will remove the background for you, and you will be able to download your HD image for free.
How to remove an object from a picture?
To remove an object from a picture, go to Cleanup, upload your image, select the object, and download the result!
How to remove a person from a picture?
To remove a person from a photo, use our inpainting algorithm. Upload your image on Cleanup and get it back with the person removed. It's free.
How to remove background in photoshop?
There are a few ways to remove the background of an image in Adobe Photoshop, but the best one is to install Clipdrop on your desktop and use Clipdrop Plugins