What is the story behind Clipdrop?

The company behind Clipdrop, InitML was co-founded by Cyril Diagne, Jonathan Blanchet and Damien Henry in 2020, InitML joined the YCombinator 2021 Winter batch. They raised $1.5M and built the team responsible for the Clipdrop.co and Cleanup.pictures products.

InitML was acquired by Stability in February 2023 and later sold to Jasper.ai in February 2024.

Cyril Diagne is an interaction designer, developer, and teacher specializing in AI. He served as professor and head of the media & interaction design bachelor program at ECAL (2015-2018) and was an artist-in-residence at the Google Arts & Culture Lab (2015-2020), where he contributed to projects like the google art selfie. In 2020, he co-founded Clipdrop, serving as CEO until the acquisition.

Jonathan Blanchet has two decades of experience with full-stack web technologies. He previously worked at Google, at the frontier of Web and AI/ML applied to images. In 2020, he co-founded Clipdrop, serving as CTO until its acquisition. He’s now vice president of engineering at Jasper.AI.