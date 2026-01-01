Image upscale
Upscale, denoise and enhance your images in seconds
Click or drop up to 10 files here to start
↓ Try with an example
Next level image upscaling now available via Jasper APIs
Jasper API
Clipdrop is part of Jasper now
Use cases
Tools
Universal Resizer
Resize your images for any social media
Text to image
Generate high-resolution realistic images with AI
Replace background
Teleport anything, anywhere with AI
Remove background
Extract the main subject from a picture with incredible accuracy. It's like magic.
Cleanup
Remove objects, people, text and defects from your pictures automatically.
Uncrop
Uncrop your photos to any image format
Image upscaler
Upscale your images by 2x or 4x in seconds. It can also remove noise and recover beautiful details.
Relight
Relight your images with beautiful lights.
Text remover
Remove text from any image
Frequently Asked Questions
What is an image upscaler?
An Image upscaler is a tool that enlarges low-resolution images without any loss of picture quality.
How to upscale an image?
1. UPLOAD YOUR IMAGE. Upload the image you want to enlarge.
2. LET CLIPDROP UPSCALER INCREASE THE IMAGE RESOLUTION. Just watch the AI increase the image resolution for you.
3. ENJOY YOUR UPSCALED IMAGE. Use the download button to download your upscaled image.
How to unblur an image?
Upload an image you'd like to enlarge. Clipdrop Image upscaler will turn the blur into crisp, clear lines.