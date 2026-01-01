Image upscale

Upscale, denoise and enhance your images in seconds

Click or drop up to 10 files here to start

↓ Try with an example

Next level image upscaling now available via Jasper APIs

Jasper API

Clipdrop is part of Jasper now

Jasper API image upscaler example

Tools

Universal Resizer

Resize your images for any social media

Text to image

Generate high-resolution realistic images with AI

Replace background

Teleport anything, anywhere with AI

Remove background

Extract the main subject from a picture with incredible accuracy. It's like magic.

Cleanup

Remove objects, people, text and defects from your pictures automatically.

Uncrop

Uncrop your photos to any image format

Image upscaler

Upscale your images by 2x or 4x in seconds. It can also remove noise and recover beautiful details.

Relight

Relight your images with beautiful lights.

Text remover

Remove text from any image

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an image upscaler?
An Image upscaler is a tool that enlarges low-resolution images without any loss of picture quality.
How to upscale an image?
1. UPLOAD YOUR IMAGE. Upload the image you want to enlarge.
2. LET CLIPDROP UPSCALER INCREASE THE IMAGE RESOLUTION. Just watch the AI increase the image resolution for you.
3. ENJOY YOUR UPSCALED IMAGE. Use the download button to download your upscaled image.
How to unblur an image?
Upload an image you'd like to enlarge. Clipdrop Image upscaler will turn the blur into crisp, clear lines.