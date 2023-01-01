Image upscaler
Upscale, denoise and enhance your images in seconds
Click, paste, or drop up to 10 files here to start
Try an example
Represented as a small tool, Clipdrop Image upscaler can improve image quality from compressed images
All tools
Sky replacer
Replace gray sky with blue sky in a snap
Stable Diffusion XL
Generate high-resolution realistic images with AI
Uncrop
Uncrop your photos to any image format
Reimagine XL
Create multiple variants of an image with Stable Diffusion
Stable Doodle
Transform your doodles into real images in seconds
Cleanup
Remove objects, people, text and defects from your pictures automatically.
Remove background
Extract the main subject from a picture with incredible accuracy. It's like magic.
Relight
Relight your images with beautiful lights.
Image upscaler
Upscale your images by 2x or 4x in seconds. It can also remove noise and recover beautiful details.
Replace background
Teleport anything, anywhere with AI
Text remover
Remove text from any image
Frequently Asked Questions
What is an image upscaler?
An Image upscaler is a tool that enlarges low-resolution images without any loss of picture quality.
How to upscale an image?
- UPLOAD YOUR IMAGE. Upload the image you want to enlarge.
- LET CLIPDROP UPSCALER INCREASE THE IMAGE RESOLUTION. Just watch the AI increase the image resolution for you.
- ENJOY YOUR UPSCALED IMAGE. Use the download button to download your upscaled image.
How to unblur an image?
Upload an image you'd like to enlarge. Clipdrop Image upscaler will turn the blur into crisp, clear lines.
How to enhance a photo?
Use Clipdrop Image upscaler to enhance an image, and our intelligent algorithm will increase its size by up to 4 times. Click the download button below to save your image as a larger version in JPEG format!