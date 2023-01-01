Text remover

Remove text from any image

Click, paste, or drop up to 10 files here to start

All tools

Sky replacer

Replace gray sky with blue sky in a snap

Stable Diffusion XL

Generate high-resolution realistic images with AI

Uncrop

Uncrop your photos to any image format

Reimagine XL

Create multiple variants of an image with Stable Diffusion

Stable Doodle

Transform your doodles into real images in seconds

Cleanup

Remove objects, people, text and defects from your pictures automatically.

Remove background

Extract the main subject from a picture with incredible accuracy. It's like magic.

Relight

Relight your images with beautiful lights.

Image upscaler

Upscale your images by 2x or 4x in seconds. It can also remove noise and recover beautiful details.

Replace background

Teleport anything, anywhere with AI

Text remover

Remove text from any image

Frequently Asked Questions

How to clean text from an image?

At Clipdrop, we work to simplify your life. If you want to clean text from an image, just paste your file into our text remover tool, and we will remove all text for you in a couple of seconds. No manual selections to do, we detect and remove texts for you in a few seconds.

No need to edit on a complex photo editor and have pictures montage skills, we will recreate the background or object behind the text for you.

Clipdrop text remover it is free?

Yes! You can use our text cleaner for free for pictures with a size under 1024. If your picture is bigger, we will resize it for you.

If you want better quality, you can subscribe to Clipdrop pro version for an HD-quality

How to clean a film poster text?

Simple as a click: Drop your picture in our tool, and we will remove unwanted text for you.

How to improve text detection on a low-definition image?

Our artificial intelligence to remove text can work on low-definition images, but sometimes text can be unreadable. In this case, use our image upscaler tool to improve the resolution before cleaning the text from the image.

No image processing
in the queue for now