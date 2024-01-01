Stable Diffusion XL 1.0 (SDXL 1.0) is the most advanced development in the Stable Diffusion text-to-image suite of models launched by Stability AI.

SDXL 1.0 is released under the CreativeML OpenRAIL++-M License dated July 26, 2023. Details on this license can be found here.

The weights of SDXL 1.0 and the associated source code have been released on the Stability AI Github page.