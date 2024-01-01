Sketch to Image combines the advanced image generating technology of Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion XL with the powerful T2I-Adapter. T2I-Adapter is a condition control solution developed by Tencent ARC (license). It allows for precise control over AI image generation.

For the Sketch to Image use case, the T2I-Adapter provides supplementary guidance to the pre-trained text-to-image model (SDXL) to enable it to understand outlines of sketches and generate images based on prompts combined with the outlines defined by the model.