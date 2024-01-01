Sketch to Image
Transform your doodles into real images in seconds
What is Sketch to Image?
Sketch to Image is a tool that converts a simple drawing into a dynamic image, providing limitless imaging possibilities to a range of individuals.
What technology does Sketch to Image use?
Sketch to Image combines the advanced image generating technology of Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion XL with the powerful T2I-Adapter. T2I-Adapter is a condition control solution developed by Tencent ARC (license). It allows for precise control over AI image generation.
For the Sketch to Image use case, the T2I-Adapter provides supplementary guidance to the pre-trained text-to-image model (SDXL) to enable it to understand outlines of sketches and generate images based on prompts combined with the outlines defined by the model.
What is Stable Diffusion?
Stable Diffusion XL 1.0 (SDXL 1.0) is the most advanced development in the Stable Diffusion text-to-image suite of models launched by Stability AI.
SDXL 1.0 is released under the CreativeML OpenRAIL++-M License. Details on this license can be found here.
The weights of SDXL 1.0 and the associated source code have been released on the Stability AI Github page.