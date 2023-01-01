Stable Doodle
Transform your doodles into real images in seconds
Try an example
Easily bring sketch to life by creating charming and character-filled creatures. Infuses them with personality, detail, and a touch of magic.
What is Stable Doodle?
Stable Doodle is a sketch-to-image tool that converts a simple drawing into a dynamic image, providing limitless imaging possibilities to a range of individuals.
What technology does Stable Doodle use?
table Doodle combines the advanced image generating technology of Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion XL with the powerful T2I-Adapter. T2I-Adapter is a condition control solution developed by Tencent ARC (license). It allows for precise control over AI image generation.
For the Stable Doodle use case, the T2I-Adapter provides supplementary guidance to the pre-trained text-to-image model (SDXL) to enable it to understand outlines of sketches and generate images based on prompts combined with the outlines defined by the model.
What is Stable Diffusion?
Stable Diffusion XL 0.9 (SDXL 0.9) is the most advanced development in the Stable Diffusion text-to-image suite of models launched by Stability AI.
SDXL 0.9 will be open sourced exclusively to academic researchers before its general open source release in StabilityAI’s GitHub
SDXL0.9 is released under a non-commercial, research only license and is subject to its terms of use.