Relight, a simple tool for photographers to create original pictures for their customers.

Do you want to offer more colorful images to your clients and let your creativity run free without getting caught up in technical constraints? No need to invest in expensive and cumbersome equipment if you are a beginner in photography and do not necessarily have a large studio. No training to pay either. Relight is a very easy-to-use application, I promise! Another advantage is that you don't have to keep your client waiting for an hour to set up and try to find the best color (especially if she's pregnant, like most of my clients!) I will show you the picture I used, then what it looks like when you add a colored light. You can change the color and intensity of the light as well.

Image Originale Couleur rouge Couleur Violette

You have a lot of possibilities in terms of colors since you can add one, two, or three different lights (and more!)

2 lumières 3 lumières

There is another parameter you can change for each light: the distance. It allows me to choose how I want to expose my subject. I can light only the background behind my client, do a Rembrandt light (from the side at 45°) or a split (180°) to illuminate only the curves of my model (like in the photo above).

Originale Relight

You can use Relight for your studio portraits as well to give your photos a different feel. There are no more limits to your creativity!

Originale Relight

Finally, I wanted to test the application with portraits taken outside. It can be interesting to warm up an image or give the impression of a sunset. For the bottom picture, I used it to re-light the face of my model who was in the shadow (since I shot against the light) as I would have done with a reflector.

Originale Relight

Originale Relight

I enjoyed testing this application, and I will be quick to use it regularly to edit my sessions. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced photographer, I highly recommend it!

